Victoria Beckham's Fashion Week Outfit Looks Super Casual, Until You Spot Her Shoes
In case you didn't know, Victoria Beckham has an impressive collection of heels. The designer, who just debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 collection, took a bow wearing an amazing pair of lavender heels. While her runway was rife with fresh silhouettes, she styled her pumps with a classic, understated combo: a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of Mom Jeans. The high-waisted jeans were the perfect length to show off her unexpected heels. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and buy similar versions of her jeans if you're feeling inspired.
