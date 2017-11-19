Victoria Beckham's Maternity Style Tip For Expectant Moms Is Pretty Frickin' Brilliant

Victoria Beckham joined her friend Vanity Fair editor Derek Blasberg, albeit via FaceTime, on a trip to Central Park, where she doled out fashion advice for fans and passersby. Derek invited those around him to ask Victoria "anything," and some of our favorite tips include how to wear culottes in both the Summer and the Winter and how to refresh your wardrobe when a baby's on the way.

"I'm pregnant, six months, and I don't know what to wear!" an expectant mom told Victoria, to which she replied, "Do you know what I did? I took my jeans and I cut little 'V's, and put elastic in the side." Wait, what? So Victoria just tweaked her old denim, rather than investing in brand-new styles? That's a pretty brilliant idea — especially if you feel particularly comfortable in your most worn-in pairs.

Read on to watch the full video, then check out a couple of memorable moments of Victoria showing off her maternity style in jeans. (Perhaps she took the scissors to these exact pants!)