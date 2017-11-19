 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Victoria Beckham's Maternity Style Tip For Expectant Moms Is Pretty Frickin' Brilliant
Winter Fashion
10 Tricks Fashion Girls Use to Stay Warm in Style
Gift Guide
46 Gifts For Fashionable Disney Princess Freaks Everywhere
Kate Moss
We Don't Know Which Bit of Kate Moss's Outfit We Love the Most, But We Want It All
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Victoria Beckham's Maternity Style Tip For Expectant Moms Is Pretty Frickin' Brilliant

Victoria Beckham joined her friend Vanity Fair editor Derek Blasberg, albeit via FaceTime, on a trip to Central Park, where she doled out fashion advice for fans and passersby. Derek invited those around him to ask Victoria "anything," and some of our favorite tips include how to wear culottes in both the Summer and the Winter and how to refresh your wardrobe when a baby's on the way.

"I'm pregnant, six months, and I don't know what to wear!" an expectant mom told Victoria, to which she replied, "Do you know what I did? I took my jeans and I cut little 'V's, and put elastic in the side." Wait, what? So Victoria just tweaked her old denim, rather than investing in brand-new styles? That's a pretty brilliant idea — especially if you feel particularly comfortable in your most worn-in pairs.

Read on to watch the full video, then check out a couple of memorable moments of Victoria showing off her maternity style in jeans. (Perhaps she took the scissors to these exact pants!)

Related
28 Fashion Facts About Victoria Beckham That Just Might Blow Your Mind
Watch Victoria's Style Advice Video
Victoria wore a pair of rolled-up jeans with a cozy poncho in the Shanghai airport in December 2004.
She modeled a flared pair on the red carpet at the 2005 Rock & Republic fashion show in Culver City, CA.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Maternity StyleFashion VideoStyle TipsMaternity StyleCelebrity DesignersCelebrity StyleJeansDenimVanity FairVictoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's In-Flight Beauty Routine Is Easier Than You Would Expect
by Tori Crowther
Queen Letizia of Spain's Evolution
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
by Alessandra Foresto
Victoria Beckham Talks About Posh Spice Outfits
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Feels a Certain Type of Way About Her Posh Spice Outfits
by Kelsey Garcia
Victoria Beckham Reebok Collaboration
Victoria Beckham
Here's What Victoria Beckham's Day on the Job at Reebok Looks Like
by Sarah Wasilak
Kendall Jenner's Snakeskin Boots at Basketball Game
Kendall Jenner
We're Thankful Kendall Jenner Sat Courtside, Because You Need a Better Look at Her Boots
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds