Victoria Beckham Played It Cool by Letting Her Bra Peek Through Her Sheer Top

Before you overthink how to wear a sheer blouse, turn your attention to Victoria Beckham. She simply wore her see-through button-down with a gray bra. The sheen top was paired with a wine-colored skirt, and both were from her Spring 2018 collection. To keep the look very "VB," aka elegant and clean, Victoria styled it with a structured box bag, burgundy heels, and flat-top sunglasses.

We know sheer tops can seem hard to style and even scarier to rock (it does reveal quite a bit of skin), but Victoria proved a bra is the the easiest and most effective way to wear the top. Don't believe us? Read on to see her full look. We even selected similar sheer blouses so you too can test drive the trend for Fall. We suggest pairing the pieces with a cool pair of jeans.

Victoria Beckham Wore a Sheer Blouse From Her Spring 2018 Collection
She Paired It With a Maroon Skirt (Also From Her Collection)
She Nailed This Tricky Trend
Celebrity Street StyleDesignersGet The LookCelebrity DesignersFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShoppingVictoria Beckham
