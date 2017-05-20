 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Are the Jeans You'll Want to Spend All Summer In

Best Summer Jeans 2017

These Are the Jeans You'll Want to Spend All Summer In

If for you Summer just means pulling out your white jeans from the back of the closet, that's A-OK. We're here for it. But we're diving a little further into the denim pool this season and shopping for feel-good graphics, floral embroidery, and breezy, cropped silhouettes too.

They say denim's the fabric of our lives, so why not ensure you've got a handful of pants to keep on rotation as the temperatures rise? Trust us, even when it's 80 and up, you'll still find a tube top, bodysuit, or, hey, even a bikini to style with the 12 bottoms ahead.

Related
19 Summer Alternatives to Your Jeans

Shop Brands
Mother · Paige · H&M · Rebecca Taylor · Asos · Maje · 7 For All Mankind · Etro · Madewell
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Mother's Swooner Roller Crops ($238) pair equally well with graphic tees and breezy blouses.

Mother's Swooner Roller Crops ($238) pair equally well with graphic tees and breezy blouses.

Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest collaboration with Paige for the Madeline Skylar Raw Hem Jeans ($239), a pair with snips at the ankles and subtle cloud-like graphics.

Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest collaboration with Paige for the Madeline Skylar Raw Hem Jeans ($239), a pair with snips at the ankles and subtle cloud-like graphics.

H&M's Light Wash Uni Shorts ($30) are for the easy days when you just need something to throw over your swimsuit.

H&M's Light Wash Uni Shorts ($30) are for the easy days when you just need something to throw over your swimsuit.

You'll be all about Rebecca Taylor's new La Vie collection when you slip into the crisp white Beatrice Jeans ($195).

You'll be all about Rebecca Taylor's new La Vie collection when you slip into the crisp white Beatrice Jeans ($195).

Pick up at least one style in the color of the season: splashy pink. Zara's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans ($50) meet floral boots or platform sandals in perfect harmony.

Pick up at least one style in the color of the season: splashy pink. Zara's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans ($50) meet floral boots or platform sandals in perfect harmony.

Paige Denim's Julia Embellished Jeans ($380) come with splashy tropical-infused embroidery.

Paige Denim's Julia Embellished Jeans ($380) come with splashy tropical-infused embroidery.

Go for something lightweight, soft, and breezy with Asos's Wide Leg Jeans ($49).

Go for something lightweight, soft, and breezy with Asos's Wide Leg Jeans ($49).

You'll need at least one style in a darker shade to contrast the appropriate tops. Keep it playful and go for something tasseled, like the Maje Short Jeans ($175).

You'll need at least one style in a darker shade to contrast the appropriate tops. Keep it playful and go for something tasseled, like the Maje Short Jeans ($175).

The 3x1 Freja Crop Bell ($365) is a baby boot-cut with a season-appropriate cutout.

The 3x1 Freja Crop Bell ($365) is a baby boot-cut with a season-appropriate cutout.

You'll need one baggy style to cool off a work top after hours. Try the 7 For All Mankind Jared Rigid Boyfriend Jeans With Rips ($339).

You'll need one baggy style to cool off a work top after hours. Try the 7 For All Mankind Jared Rigid Boyfriend Jeans With Rips ($339).

Keep a boho-inspired patchwork pair in rotation and consider splurging on denim that's super special, like Etro's Embellished Straight Leg Jeans ($1,610).

Keep a boho-inspired patchwork pair in rotation and consider splurging on denim that's super special, like Etro's Embellished Straight Leg Jeans ($1,610).

The swirling bouquets on the sides of Madewell's Perfect Summer High-Waist Embroidered Jeans ($148) speak to the mood of the sunny season.

The swirling bouquets on the sides of Madewell's Perfect Summer High-Waist Embroidered Jeans ($148) speak to the mood of the sunny season.

Summer FashionSummerTrendsJeansDenimShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Mother
Swooner Roller Crop - After All These Years
from MOTHER Denim
$238
Paige
Rosie HW x Collection Madeline - Skylar Raw Hem
from Paige Denim
$239
H&M
Uni Shorts
from H&M
$24.99
Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Beatrice Jean
from Rebecca Taylor
$195
Zara's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
from zara.com
$50
Paige
Julia embellished straight high-rise jeans
from Selfridges
$380
Asos
Wide Leg Jeans with Side Splits and Raw Waistband
from Asos
$51
Maje
Tasselled short jeans
from Maje
$175
The 3x1 Freja Crop Bell
from 3x1.us
$365
7 For All Mankind
Jared Rigid Boyfriend Jean with Rips
from Asos
$356
Etro
Embellished straight jeans
from mytheresa
$1610
Madewell
Women's Perfect Summer High Waist Embroidered Jeans
from Nordstrom
$148
Shop More
Maje Denim SHOP MORE
Maje
Tasselled short jeans
from Maje
$175
Maje
Wide-leg jeans with woven detail
from Maje
$250
Maje
Flared cotton jeans
from Maje
$250
Maje
Wide-leg jeans with fringing
from Maje
$220
Maje
Straight-cut faded denim jeans
from Maje
$275
Mother Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Mother
Insider Crop Track-Stripe Jeans with Step Hem, Blue/Red
from Neiman Marcus
$228
Mother
Insider Crop Straight Jeans, Indigo
from Neiman Marcus
$228
Mother
Stunner Zip Ankle Step Fray Jeans, Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$220
Mother
Insider Mid-Rise Flared Crop Jeans, Indigo
from Neiman Marcus
$228
Mother
Roller Crop Undone Jean with Wide Hem, Dark Graffiti
from Neiman Marcus
$248
Madewell Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Madewell
The Perfect Summer Cropped High-rise Straight-leg Jeans - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$115
Madewell
Cropped Wide-leg Jeans - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$130
Madewell
Women's High Waist Skinny Jeans: Ripped & Patched Edition
from Nordstrom
$135
Madewell
Wide Leg Crop Jeans with Tux Stripe
from shopbop.com
$145
Madewell
Relaxed Crop Flare Jeans with Let Down Hem
from shopbop.com
$130
Mother Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
oliamajd
i_the_stylist
lucyswhims
allysoninwonderland
Madewell Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
allysoninwonderland
sierrachantal
rachelvogttrends
stylestun
Asos Stretch Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
petitesideofstyle
alexandra.em
lcscloset
myboringcloset
Mother Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thehautebrunette
shopstylesocial
emilyhertz
initialsla
Madewell Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lunchpailsandlipstick
colormecourtney
beijos-blog
blakeswanner
Asos Stretch Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
forevermere
SazanBarzani
acutestyleaddict
stephweizman
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds