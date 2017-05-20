These Are the Jeans You'll Want to Spend All Summer In

If for you Summer just means pulling out your white jeans from the back of the closet, that's A-OK. We're here for it. But we're diving a little further into the denim pool this season and shopping for feel-good graphics, floral embroidery, and breezy, cropped silhouettes too.

They say denim's the fabric of our lives, so why not ensure you've got a handful of pants to keep on rotation as the temperatures rise? Trust us, even when it's 80 and up, you'll still find a tube top, bodysuit, or, hey, even a bikini to style with the 12 bottoms ahead.