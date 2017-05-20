5/20/17 5/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Best Summer Jeans 2017 These Are the Jeans You'll Want to Spend All Summer In May 20, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 68 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If for you Summer just means pulling out your white jeans from the back of the closet, that's A-OK. We're here for it. But we're diving a little further into the denim pool this season and shopping for feel-good graphics, floral embroidery, and breezy, cropped silhouettes too. They say denim's the fabric of our lives, so why not ensure you've got a handful of pants to keep on rotation as the temperatures rise? Trust us, even when it's 80 and up, you'll still find a tube top, bodysuit, or, hey, even a bikini to style with the 12 bottoms ahead. Related19 Summer Alternatives to Your Jeans Shop Brands Mother · Paige · H&M · Rebecca Taylor · Asos · Maje · 7 For All Mankind · Etro · Madewell Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Mother's Swooner Roller Crops ($238) pair equally well with graphic tees and breezy blouses. Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest collaboration with Paige for the Madeline Skylar Raw Hem Jeans ($239), a pair with snips at the ankles and subtle cloud-like graphics. H&M's Light Wash Uni Shorts ($30) are for the easy days when you just need something to throw over your swimsuit. You'll be all about Rebecca Taylor's new La Vie collection when you slip into the crisp white Beatrice Jeans ($195). Pick up at least one style in the color of the season: splashy pink. Zara's Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans ($50) meet floral boots or platform sandals in perfect harmony. Paige Denim's Julia Embellished Jeans ($380) come with splashy tropical-infused embroidery. Go for something lightweight, soft, and breezy with Asos's Wide Leg Jeans ($49). You'll need at least one style in a darker shade to contrast the appropriate tops. Keep it playful and go for something tasseled, like the Maje Short Jeans ($175). The 3x1 Freja Crop Bell ($365) is a baby boot-cut with a season-appropriate cutout. You'll need one baggy style to cool off a work top after hours. Try the 7 For All Mankind Jared Rigid Boyfriend Jeans With Rips ($339). Keep a boho-inspired patchwork pair in rotation and consider splurging on denim that's super special, like Etro's Embellished Straight Leg Jeans ($1,610). The swirling bouquets on the sides of Madewell's Perfect Summer High-Waist Embroidered Jeans ($148) speak to the mood of the sunny season. Share this post Summer FashionSummerTrendsJeansDenimShopping