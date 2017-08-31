Victoria Beckham Wore the Anti-Jeans and White Tee For Summer

While we would like to live in our jeans and tee forever, that's not how Victoria Beckham rolls. As she exited a building in New York City, she showed off her more polished take on our favorite uniform. The star wore a loose-fitted crew-neck tee and tucked her shirt into a pair of slouchy pastel blue trousers. The wide-leg pants, which looked like a total VB creation, had tailored pleats and hemlines that covered up her shoes. Victoria casually styled the look with a burgundy bag and a few bracelets on each arm.

Her more elevated approach to the jeans and t-shirt proves this style star can rework anything. After all, she does have a runway show coming up at New York Fashion Week, and you can definitely expect her personal street style to be on point. Read on to see her outfit from all angles.