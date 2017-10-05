 Skip Nav
Balmain and Victoria's Secret Are Teaming Up For 1 Angel-Worthy Collection

Hold onto your Angel wings, fashion mavens, because we have quite the exciting announcement for all you lingerie-lovers out there. Balmain is teaming up with Victoria's Secret to create a limited-edition capsule collection! But that's not all. Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing will debut a few of the collection's designs on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Though we don't have too many details about what will be in the line, we're predicting luxe lingerie that's sexy beyond belief. Victoria's Secret described the VS x Balmain collection as having nods to the Parisian fashion house's "couture legacy" while still catering to "the way women want to dress today." Be sure to tune into the VS Fashion Show on Nov. 28 for a sneak peek of the highly anticipated collaboration, and then set your alarms on Nov. 29 to shop the items in select Victoria's Secret stores or online.

