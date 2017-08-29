 Skip Nav
Street Style
100 Creative Ways to Style Your Jeans So You Can Wear Them on Repeat
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Shopping Guide
Clear Your Calendar — These Labor Day Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
Every Model For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Has Been Confirmed, Except 1

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is becoming a global phenomenon. The Angels have traveled to Miami, London, and Paris for shows, and now they're setting their sights east to Shanghai. The confirmed location will be the spot models such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Behati Prinsloo will once again take the runway in some of the sexiest lingerie. Read on to see who has been confirmed for the show (so far), including some fresh new faces. Then, set your alarms for Nov. 28 when the show airs on CBS.

The Show Will Take Place on Nov. 28 in Shanghai
The Confirmed Models Walking the Runway Are . . .
Veterans Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio
Candice Swanepoel
Behati Prinsloo
Grace Bol
Latest Fashion
