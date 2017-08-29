Every Model For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Has Been Confirmed, Except 1

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is becoming a global phenomenon. The Angels have traveled to Miami, London, and Paris for shows, and now they're setting their sights east to Shanghai. The confirmed location will be the spot models such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Behati Prinsloo will once again take the runway in some of the sexiest lingerie. Read on to see who has been confirmed for the show (so far), including some fresh new faces. Then, set your alarms for Nov. 28 when the show airs on CBS.