Step Up Your Sweater Game With These 18 Outfit Ideas

Everyone gets stuck in a style rut sometimes, whether it's wearing the same pair of boots all season or wearing the same black skinny jeans week after week. As we dig into all those cozy sweaters, one question comes to mind: what the heck do we wear them with?

The obvious answer would be jeans (black high-waisted skinnies if you're like me). That, however, seems a little like the easy way out, and with so many inspirations from the Fall 2017 runways, we want to challenge ourselves to go beyond denim. While we still love our jeans to death — from flared to boyfriend cuts — it is time to step up our game. We came up with 18 different ways to embrace #sweaterweather, but our beloved jeans will sit this round out.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani