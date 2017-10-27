 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
Winter Fashion
How to Look Fashionable While Staying Warm
The Royals
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends

Whether you're in the market for a wedding dress or not, one thing we can all agree on is that the Fall 2018 collections certainly delivered. From iconic fashion houses like Vera Wang and Carolina Herrera to less commercialized but equally stunning brands like Lela Rose and Sachin & Babi, this season provided us with plenty of fresh new trends. (Think bows in unexpected places, tiered gowns, and a modern version of the power suit.) Scroll through to have a look at six of the season's biggest trends ahead.

With a Bow on Top
Lela Rose Fall 2018
Carolina Herrera Fall 2018
Reem Acra Fall 2018
Elizabeth Fillmore Fall 2018
Naeem Khan Fall 2018
3D Floral Appliqué
Sachin & Babi Fall 2018
Carolina Herrera Fall 2018
Reem Acra Fall 2018
Elizabeth Fillmore Fall 2018
Marchesa Fall 2018
Bridal Cover-Ups
Vera Wang Fall 2018
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2018
Reem Acra Fall 2018
Elizabeth Fillmore Fall 2018
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2018
Power Suits
Lela Rose Fall 2018
Sachin & Babi Fall 2018
Naeem Khan Fall 2018
Tiered Gowns
Carolina Herrera Fall 2018
Marchesa Fall 2018
Ornate Headpieces
Vera Wang Fall 2018
Reem Acra Fall 2018
Naeem Khan Fall 2018
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall 2018CollectionsWedding DressesRunwayDesignerBridalFallTrendsFall FashionWedding
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Windbreaker Will Remind You of the One Your Dad Wore Back in the '90s
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Can You Keep Your Engagement Ring If You Break Up?
Wedding
Why Mariah Carey's Still Sporting That $10 Million Engagement Ring Post Breakup
by Hannah Weil McKinley
David Kirsch Workout Tips
Wedding
12 Moves Celebrity Trainer David Kirsch Says Every Woman Should Do
by Lauren Levinson
Jennifer Garner Wearing APL Sneakers
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Made the Shoe Change of the Century After Walking the Red Carpet
by Marina Liao
Types of Jackets and Coats
Winter Fashion
Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More
by Randy Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds