Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends

Whether you're in the market for a wedding dress or not, one thing we can all agree on is that the Fall 2018 collections certainly delivered. From iconic fashion houses like Vera Wang and Carolina Herrera to less commercialized but equally stunning brands like Lela Rose and Sachin & Babi, this season provided us with plenty of fresh new trends. (Think bows in unexpected places, tiered gowns, and a modern version of the power suit.) Scroll through to have a look at six of the season's biggest trends ahead.