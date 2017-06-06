This 1 Wedding Guest Dress Is So Versatile, You Can Wear It Any Season

"But it's so plain!" you might think to yourself upon laying eyes on the one wedding guest dress I am fully devoted to. To that I say: sometimes simplicity goes a long way — especially based on all the compliments I received when I wore the Fame and Partners Grayson dress to a wedding in Naples, FL.

When everyone asked "what are you wearing?" I gave them an earful about Fame and Partners, a brand that specializes in made-to-order pieces, be it a casual skirt, a fancy cocktail dress, or a lavish silk gown. While Fame and Partners doesn't tailor, it does offer plenty of variations on a single look. You can adjust the length of your dress or add little details (like a slit or a cutout) here and there. Plus, you've got a whole color palette to pick from for every item on the site. The label is completely committed to helping you find, tweak, and settle on a dress that flatters your body to a T.

Personally, I liked the Grayson as it was, though I did request a petite hemline length when I filled out the handy size profile. I fell in love with the pale blue shade of this particular midi (I promise you, it's conveniently versatile and practically a neutral), but I had eight more shades to choose from had this not been the case.

Fame and Partners also allows you to send back a dress if it's not to your liking, shipping out another within hours. But thanks to careful shopping and such an easy-to-navigate site, I didn't need a replacement. Once I slipped into the Grayson, I was convinced I had become that girl — the one who managed to blend sexiness and sophistication with ease. From the front, this style appears modest and light, but from the back, it's a whole new ball game. The rows of crisscross straps are inviting to the eyes, and the long ties allow you to mess with perfection, which is a look I can get behind.

I perfectly matched my man Joe as we opted for peachy, neutral accessories, his paisley tie complementing my Karen Millen ostrich clutch. As a couple, we were praised for our coordination, but by myself, well, I was the Carrie Bradshaw of the wedding! I had found a dress that hugged every curve just so, thanks to the thickly woven crepe material. I could move, shake, and dance in it!

Naturally, I wore it again with closed-toe pumps in the Fall and I even rocked it with a white t-shirt underneath, finished with low-top sneakers, for Spring. Trust me, I don't like to repeat outfits. One glance at my stuffed-to-the-brim closet and you'll think I'm a hoarder. So the fact that I've worn this look multiple times (and throughout multiple seasons!) means it's a real winner. But listen, I'm not trying to convince you to buy this Fame and Partners dress . . . or am I?