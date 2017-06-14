 Skip Nav
I Found the Wedding Guest Dress That Works For Every Occasion

Wedding Guest Dress For All Occasions

I Found the Wedding Guest Dress That Works For Every Occasion

By by mid-20s, I had a wedding nearly every weekend, from June to October. I'm 31 and it's only just begun to slow, so you can imagine the many wedding guest dresses I've tried — some successfully purchased and worn again; others relegated to the back of my closet after one lap around the dance floor. Sometime in my late 20s, I wised up to the whole thing — a dress that looked good at just one event one time wasn't something my older, wiser self was want to do anymore. That said, the thought of a "practical cocktail dress" I could change up with accessories sounded like a snooze fest to this fashion girl. I wanted a dress that was unique and made me feel special (it's called a special occasion for a reason), but still one I could rework with shoes and jewels season after season. The unicorn of dresses, maybe . . . but maybe not.

Enter Self-Portrait, a British label that sky-rocketed to popularity in the states nearly three years ago. I fell instantly for its romantic lineup of dresses and the guipure lace and eyelet that have become trademarks of the brand. Almost two years ago now, I purchased a black eyelet dress with a strappy back and pretty tiers that falls right to my ankles. It seemed the perfect dress for a Summer wedding on my calendar that called for a "chic cocktail" dress code, whatever that means. I wore it to that outdoor wedding with a pair of lace-up flats — and since have worn it to at least three more weddings, a black-tie event, and, actually, Coachella. I changed it up with espadrilles, metallic sandals, neutral heels, chandelier earrings, a wicker basket clutch — you name it. Regardless of how I reworked it, it seemed to go easily with everything, and, bonus points: still earned complements from my friends even after they'd seen me wear it before.

I've come to rely on it as my secret-weapon dress. Even when the thought of something new thrills me, I've returned again and again to this dress for three big reasons. First, it's entirely flattering for my body — a detail no one should skimp on when finding a dress they'll love. Secondly, it has the perfect fabric and classic color that make it both attention-getting and versatile. The eyelet detail is memorable but not so special that it's specific to only one occasion or time of year, say like metallic or jacquard finishes. And while eyelet is especially perfect for Summer, the fact that it's black means it's still a great option as we head into Fall. Lastly, it's an ideal length. It's long enough that's it's formal or black-tie appropriate, but not so long that you can't change it up and wear it with flat sandals for something more casual. Suffice it to say, it's my dream dress, taking the stress out of wedding guest dressing and beyond — and despite the many times I've worn (and documented) the look, I don't intend on hanging it up anytime soon. In the fashion world, that's what we call love.

Sadly, the dress is no longer available, but I've done some digging to find a few that meet the same requirements.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hannah Weil McKinley

A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on

For an outdoor wedding in California, I styled the dress with easy footwear.

A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on

Here's the same dress, dressed down at Coachella with espadrilles and a wicker basket clutch.

A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on

I wore the dress with neutral heels and major earrings for a formal Summer wedding.

J.Crew Collection Dress in Austrian Eyelet
J.Crew Collection Dress in Austrian Eyelet

This J.Crew Collection Dress in Austrian Eyelet ($298) has the kind of silhouette, length, and eyelet finish that can be dressed up or down year round.

J.Crew
Collection dress in Austrian eyelet
$298$239.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Dresses
Self-Portrait Eyelet Maxi Dress
Self-Portrait Eyelet Maxi Dress

This Self-Portrait Eyelet Maxi Dress ($495) shows just a bit more skin, but add whatever accessories you like and watch it transform for any occasion.

Self-Portrait
Eyelet Maxi Dress
$495$346.50
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Self-Portrait Self Portrait Cutwork Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Self Portrait Cutwork Midi Dress

The length of this Self-Portrait Self Portrait Cutwork Midi Dress ($595) is modest, while the slits flash just a little leg, making it statement-worthy but not over-the-top.

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Cutwork Midi Dress
$595
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Self-Portrait Embellished Dress
Self-Portrait Embellished Dress

The open neckline on this Self-Portrait Embellished Dress ($545) makes it extra special, but the look is still versatile enough to style for everything from a Summer wedding to New Year's nuptials.

Self-Portrait
Embellished dress
$545
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Alice McCall Secret Lover Lace Midi Dress
Alice McCall Secret Lover Lace Midi Dress

The bow-tied details on this Alice McCall Secret Lover Lace Midi Dress ($420) are special details that set this apart from any other black dress out there.

Alice McCall
Secret Lover Lace Midi Dress
$420$252
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Alice McCall Cocktail Dresses
RED Valentino Lace Dress
RED Valentino Lace Dress

Pretty tiers and sheer insets make this RED Valentino Lace dress ($1,350) perfect for a woman who appreciates feminine dressing.

RED Valentino
Lace dress
$1,350$945
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more RED Valentino Cocktail Dresses
Tadashi Shoji Women's Lace Tea-Length Dress
Tadashi Shoji Women's Lace Tea-Length Dress

The silhouette of this Tadashi Shoji Women's Lace Tea-Length Dress ($508) was made for dancing.

Tadashi Shoji
Women's Lace Tea-Length Dress
$508
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tadashi Shoji Day Dresses
Jonathan Simkhai Fluted-Hem Sleeveless Lace Dress
Jonathan Simkhai Fluted-Hem Sleeveless Lace Dress

Part sophisticated, part sexy, this Jonathan Simkhai Fluted-Hem Sleeveless Lace Dress ($918) will be endlessly versatile.

Jonathan Simkhai
Fluted-hem sleeveless lace dress
$918$496
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai Evening Dresses
