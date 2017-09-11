 Skip Nav
What Editors Just Won't Buy From Fast Fashion Stores

While stores like H&M, Zara, and Forever 21 are regular stops for our style-obsessed editors, there's a limit to our love for fast fashion. In some cases, quality wins out — you can't beat the craftsmanship of a real leather bag or heels that won't kill your feet — and we're willing to shell out a little more for a piece that'll truly last.

If you've ever experienced the regret that comes with a fast-fashion impulse buy, read on as our editors reveal the clothing and accessories they're willing to invest in time and time again, despite the temptation of a shiny new Zara bag or heels that ring in under $50. As we've learned, some things really are worth the money.

Bags
Mansur Gavriel Sun Mini Mini Leather Tote
Chanel Quilted New Medium Boy Bag
Simon Miller Bonsai Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag
Heels
Loeffler Randall Coco Knotted Velvet Block Heel Mules
Alexandre Birman Clarita Stack Heel Platform Sandals
Sam Edelman Odele Gingham Canvas Sandals
Outerwear
AYR The Robe Coat
London Fog Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat
Rag & Bone Women's Darwen Reversible Wool & Cashmere Coat
Workout Gear
Adidas Women's Trefoil Sports Bra
Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Ultra Tights
Nike Women's Vapormax Flyknit Running Shoe
Jewelry
Sophie Buhai Gold-Plated Earrings
Catbird Sweet Nothing 14-Karat Gold Choker
Jennifer Fisher Gold-Plated Choker
