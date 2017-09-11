What Editors Just Won't Buy From Fast Fashion Stores

While stores like H&M, Zara, and Forever 21 are regular stops for our style-obsessed editors, there's a limit to our love for fast fashion. In some cases, quality wins out — you can't beat the craftsmanship of a real leather bag or heels that won't kill your feet — and we're willing to shell out a little more for a piece that'll truly last.

If you've ever experienced the regret that comes with a fast-fashion impulse buy, read on as our editors reveal the clothing and accessories they're willing to invest in time and time again, despite the temptation of a shiny new Zara bag or heels that ring in under $50. As we've learned, some things really are worth the money.