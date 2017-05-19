The 7 Definitive Items You Should Never, Ever Toss From Your Closet

We all need a deep closet cleanse, but before you go full Marie Kondo, make a list of items you want to keep. At the top should be anything that still holds special memories for you or an item you want to save for your future child. While we're not suggesting you hoard every single t-shirt, dress, or jewelry piece, before you decide to say bye to it, make sure you won't regret your decision. Ahead, we've rounded up seven important items you should never, ever throw out. No matter what season or year it may be, these pieces are pretty darn special.