 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
No Need to Go Full Marie Kondo on Your Closet, Just Toss Out These 7 Items First
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Celebrity Style
How to Make Sure Your Instagram Feed's Up to Date With the Fashion World
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
No Need to Go Full Marie Kondo on Your Closet, Just Toss Out These 7 Items First

Hoarding clothes, bags, or even shoes is a habit all fashion girls are familiar with. Sometimes, you just can't let go of that item because it represents a particular memory or special moment — like your old prom dress. While most of us wait to clean our closets, there are some items you can start getting rid of right now, whether you're in your 20s or 30s. These pieces have no true value to you and instead, just take up space.

Though you've likely heard of the Marie Kondo method, a decluttering craze that made many readers, including us, clean out their homes and closets with vigor, we're only suggesting you browse your closet for some select pieces to toss. Ahead, we rounded up seven items every girl should clear out and then shopping alternatives to update your closet with.

Related
The 11 Things Every 20-Something Should Have in Her Wardrobe

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style How ToShopping
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
5 Easy Hair Hacks You'll Be Happy You Learned This Summer
by Jessica Cruel
Anne of Green Gables Styled Couples Shoot
Books
by Nicole Yi
New Water Yoga Fitness Workout Trend
Hannah Bronfman
This Floating Workout Will Kick Your Core Into Gear
by Irina Dvalidze
Alessandra Ambrosio Wearing a Striped One-Piece June 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
How to Cut Your Jeans
DIY
The 1 Thing This Fashion Editor Does to Every Pair of Jeans After She Buys Them
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds