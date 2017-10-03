How to Tell the True Difference Between Prada and Miu Miu

When asked about the difference between her two lines, Prada and Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada once said:

"Designing for me is a very complex process. There are many ideas that I want to express in one object, very often contradictory. The creative process in Miu Miu is completely different from that of Prada. Rather than being young, Miu Miu is immediate. Prada is very sophisticated and considered; Miu Miu is much more naïve. The solution, when I am working on Miu Miu, has to come immediately, instinctively, spontaneously with whatever is available at the moment. If I think three times, I stop."

The designer was quoted in System Magazine two years ago, and when I read her explanation, I understood it immediately. But that's not the only reason I appreciate the distinction between the two labels. Aside from the fact that Miuccia Prada explains her art so clearly, she also executes, maintaining very specific aesthetics for each brand season after season. It's not only noticeable on the runway, where the Prada model is mature and equipped with all the essentials, and the Miu Miu girl is playful, her outfit a bit more carefree and thrown together as if to say, "why not?"

You can notice the difference between Miu Miu and Prada when it comes to ad campaigns, the It bags or shoes, and the front-row celebrity staples at Fashion Week. Read on to learn more about each label, and by the time you're studied up, you'll have arrived at the line that's truly right for you — are you a Prada lady or a Miu Miu girl at heart?