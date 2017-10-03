 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Tell the True Difference Between Prada and Miu Miu

When asked about the difference between her two lines, Prada and Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada once said:

"Designing for me is a very complex process. There are many ideas that I want to express in one object, very often contradictory. The creative process in Miu Miu is completely different from that of Prada. Rather than being young, Miu Miu is immediate. Prada is very sophisticated and considered; Miu Miu is much more naïve. The solution, when I am working on Miu Miu, has to come immediately, instinctively, spontaneously with whatever is available at the moment. If I think three times, I stop."

The designer was quoted in System Magazine two years ago, and when I read her explanation, I understood it immediately. But that's not the only reason I appreciate the distinction between the two labels. Aside from the fact that Miuccia Prada explains her art so clearly, she also executes, maintaining very specific aesthetics for each brand season after season. It's not only noticeable on the runway, where the Prada model is mature and equipped with all the essentials, and the Miu Miu girl is playful, her outfit a bit more carefree and thrown together as if to say, "why not?"

You can notice the difference between Miu Miu and Prada when it comes to ad campaigns, the It bags or shoes, and the front-row celebrity staples at Fashion Week. Read on to learn more about each label, and by the time you're studied up, you'll have arrived at the line that's truly right for you — are you a Prada lady or a Miu Miu girl at heart?

Related
This Little Ballet Flat Is the Season's Hottest Shoe
26 Things You Probably Never Knew About Chanel
19 Totally Gucci Facts About Everyone's Favorite Brand

the Saffiano
$2,390
Buy Now
striped nappa leather bag
$2,225
Buy Now
An Early Prada Runway Look
An Early Miu Miu Runway Look
A Classic Prada Bag
A Classic Miu Miu Bag
Prada Street Style Shoes
Miu Miu Street Style Shoes
A Prada Statement Bag
A Miu Miu Statement Bag
A Prada Red Carpet Moment
A Miu Miu Red Carpet Moment
A Prada Dress You Can Buy Now
A Miu Miu Dress You Can Buy Now
A Prada Campaign
A Miu Miu Campaign
Prada's Instagram Feed
Miu Miu's Instagram Feed
The Prada Front-Row Crew
The Miu Miu Front-Row Crew
A Fall '16 Prada Runway Look
A Fall '16 Miu Miu Runway Look
Start Slideshow
DesignersCollectionsMiuccia PradaLuxuryRunwayMiu MiuFashion WeekPrada
Shop More
Prada Dresses SHOP MORE
Prada
Pussy-bow Pleated Printed Crepe Midi Dress - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,830$1,915
Prada
Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Midi Dress - Blush
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,620
Prada
Appliquéd Paneled Velvet Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,850$1,540
Prada
Wrap-effect Printed Satin-twill Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,340$936
Prada
Plissé Crepe De Chine Dress - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,260$1,630
Miu Miu Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Miu Miu
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine-trimmed Stretch-jersey Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$990$594
Miu Miu
Ruffled Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,825$912
Miu Miu
Printed Silk-satin Mini Dress - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,265$906
Miu Miu
Printed Silk-crepe Mini Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,420$1,210
Miu Miu
Embellished Two-tone Pleated Satin Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,265$906
Prada Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bloom_girl_blog
madisonavenuespy
poshbolt
bloom_girl_blog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds