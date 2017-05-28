5/28/17 5/28/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Bella Hadid What Is Hip Cleavage? Bella Hadid's Hip Cleavage Is the New Thighbrow May 28, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 207 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Oh, the fashion trends the world's sexiest models and stars dream up. From the Kardashian family's "lampshading" to the "thighbrow" they create by striking a pose in their swimsuits, there is no end to the little tweaks they make to their clothes, all to turn heads. Bella Hadid's got a new trick she's been employing, slipping into high-leg bodysuits and tugging her track pants down below her hip bone to create a makeshift cutout. The sliver of skin is what we're calling "hip cleavage," and it seems Kylie Jenner is on board, too. She was spotted rocking the look with a bikini underwear set and sweats months ago. Of course, it's not difficult to create a leisure outfit like this one if you're into the style. Just scroll to get inspired, then shop baggy trousers and tight-fitting bodysuits to coordinate on your own. RelatedThese 12 Fashion Terms Are About to Trend All the Way Through 2017 Shop Brands Topshop · adidas · Exofficio · Heidi Klum Intimates · Norma Kamali · River Island · Hanky Panky · Calvin Klein · A.L.C. · Asos Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: FameFlynet Bella showed off her hip cleavage in New York, achieving the look with a mesh bodysuit and Chrome Hearts track set. Image Source: FameFlynet In Paris, Bella opted for a side-laced bodysuit and Adidas sweats, adding a fancy touch with heeled sandals and a Céline bag. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT Kylie achieved the look with neutral knit separates. Shop the Hip Cleavage Essentials Image Source: FameFlynet Topshop Women's Laced Side Jogger Sweatpants $68 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Activewear Pants Asos Activewear Pants Missguided Tall Distressed Knee Track Pants $28 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Activewear Pants adidas Adicolor Cigarette Pants $60 from PacSun Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants Exofficio Give-N-Go Hi Cut Brief Women's Underwear $22 from Zappos Buy Now See more Exofficio Panties Heidi Klum Intimates Heidi Klum Amber Shimmer Thong $61 from Asos Buy Now See more Heidi Klum Intimates Maternity Intimates Norma Kamali Women's Gold Stud Super Low Back Mio - Black $605 from RONROBINSON.com Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear River Island Womens Grey marl sporty branded cut out bodysuit $50 $24 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Shapewear Hanky Panky Josephine Chain Back Bodysuit $90 $40.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Shapewear Calvin Klein ID Fishnet V-Back Bodysuit $59 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Shapewear A.L.C. Tota Open-Back Bodysuit, Black $325 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more A.L.C. Longsleeve Tops Asos SHAPEWEAR High Shine Control Bodysuit - Wear Your Own Bra $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Bras Asos Billie Lace High Leg Bodysuit $31 $13 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Intimates Share this post Bella HadidCelebrity Street StyleStyle How ToBodysuitsGet The LookCelebrity StyleTrendsShopping