Bella Hadid's Hip Cleavage Is the New Thighbrow

Oh, the fashion trends the world's sexiest models and stars dream up. From the Kardashian family's "lampshading" to the "thighbrow" they create by striking a pose in their swimsuits, there is no end to the little tweaks they make to their clothes, all to turn heads. Bella Hadid's got a new trick she's been employing, slipping into high-leg bodysuits and tugging her track pants down below her hip bone to create a makeshift cutout.

The sliver of skin is what we're calling "hip cleavage," and it seems Kylie Jenner is on board, too. She was spotted rocking the look with a bikini underwear set and sweats months ago. Of course, it's not difficult to create a leisure outfit like this one if you're into the style. Just scroll to get inspired, then shop baggy trousers and tight-fitting bodysuits to coordinate on your own.