Bella Hadid's Hip Cleavage Is the New Thighbrow

What Is Hip Cleavage?

Bella Hadid's Hip Cleavage Is the New Thighbrow

Oh, the fashion trends the world's sexiest models and stars dream up. From the Kardashian family's "lampshading" to the "thighbrow" they create by striking a pose in their swimsuits, there is no end to the little tweaks they make to their clothes, all to turn heads. Bella Hadid's got a new trick she's been employing, slipping into high-leg bodysuits and tugging her track pants down below her hip bone to create a makeshift cutout.

The sliver of skin is what we're calling "hip cleavage," and it seems Kylie Jenner is on board, too. She was spotted rocking the look with a bikini underwear set and sweats months ago. Of course, it's not difficult to create a leisure outfit like this one if you're into the style. Just scroll to get inspired, then shop baggy trousers and tight-fitting bodysuits to coordinate on your own.

Bella showed off her hip cleavage in New York, achieving the look with a mesh bodysuit and Chrome Hearts track set.
Bella showed off her hip cleavage in New York, achieving the look with a mesh bodysuit and Chrome Hearts track set.

In Paris, Bella opted for a side-laced bodysuit and Adidas sweats, adding a fancy touch with heeled sandals and a Céline bag.
In Paris, Bella opted for a side-laced bodysuit and Adidas sweats, adding a fancy touch with heeled sandals and a Céline bag.

Kylie achieved the look with neutral knit separates.

Image Source: FameFlynet
Topshop
Women's Laced Side Jogger Sweatpants
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Activewear Pants
Asos Activewear Pants
Missguided Tall Distressed Knee Track Pants
$28
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Activewear Pants
adidas
Adicolor Cigarette Pants
$60
from PacSun
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants
Exofficio
Give-N-Go Hi Cut Brief Women's Underwear
$22
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Exofficio Panties
Heidi Klum Intimates
Heidi Klum Amber Shimmer Thong
$61
from Asos
Buy Now See more Heidi Klum Intimates Maternity Intimates
Norma Kamali
Women's Gold Stud Super Low Back Mio - Black
$605
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
River Island
Womens Grey marl sporty branded cut out bodysuit
$50 $24
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Shapewear
Hanky Panky
Josephine Chain Back Bodysuit
$90 $40.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Shapewear
Calvin Klein
ID Fishnet V-Back Bodysuit
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Shapewear
A.L.C.
Tota Open-Back Bodysuit, Black
$325
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more A.L.C. Longsleeve Tops
Asos
SHAPEWEAR High Shine Control Bodysuit - Wear Your Own Bra
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bras
Asos
Billie Lace High Leg Bodysuit
$31 $13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Intimates
