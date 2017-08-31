 Skip Nav
The Royals
50 Reasons Princess Diana Will Forever Be Our Style Icon
The Royals
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Unseen Photos of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Princess Diana was so stylish, her classic fashion sense is still admired to this day. But her wedding dress — oh, her wedding dress — was straight out of a fairy tale. The iconic design, finished with a long train, pouf sleeves, lace ruffles, and a delicate scalloped hemline, was created by Elizabeth and David Emanuel and completed with a magnificent veil that outdid Diana's fanciest hats.

Recently, never-before-seen photographs from Diana and Prince Charles's wedding, which took place at Buckingham Palace on July 29, 1981, surfaced. The pictures were taken by an assistant to English photographer Lord Patrick Lichfield and feature incredibly gorgeous angles of Diana's gown. We're not surprised that the images have left the fashion world abuzz. Reminisce with us on the anniversary of the late princess's death.

Related
Princess Diana Was the Ultimate '80s Style Icon, and These Pics Are Proof
These Looks Are Fit For a Princess
We're Tipping Our Hats to Princess Diana's Timeless Toppers

These Unseen Photos of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity WeddingWedding DressesPrincess DianaCelebrity StyleWedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Emily Ratajkowski Red Bandeau Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Former Olympian Jimmy Sjodin's Proposal Story in Italy
Photography
by Hedy Phillips
Kate Middleton Engraved Necklace Like Princess Diana's
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
by Sarah Wasilak
Chrissy Teigen White Bandeau Bikini
Chrissy Teigen
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds