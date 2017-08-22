 Skip Nav
These Are the 13 Fall Essentials 1 Shopping Editor Is Planning to Buy This Week

I have a dream job — I shop all day and write about the buzziest products that POPSUGAR readers should know about. Needless to say, I find quite a few things I would like to buy for myself along the way. Even though it's August, I can't help but get excited for the Fall products that are already popping up. I'm on the hunt for plaid skirts, cozy throws, and rich-colored liquid lipsticks that will get me in the mood for the season. If you're wondering what shopping editors place at the top of their wish lists, now is your time to take a peek. Here's what is hot this week.

Genuine People Corduroy Overall Dress
Moon and Lola Women's "Vineyard" Personalized Monogram Ring
H&M Loafers
Sephora Mixology Eyeshadow Palette
Scandinavian Hygge Candle
Prada Mini Cahier Bag
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
Stella McCartney Rainbow Fog iPhone 7 Case
Reformation Blitz Skirt
J.Crew Destination Italian Silk Scarf in "Manhattan" Print
Everlane The Cotton Long-Sleeve Crew
Urban Outfitters Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Henri Bendel Jetsetter Mini Convertible Grommet Backpack
