What to Shop | Dec. 11, 2017
Take a Peek Inside One Editor's Wish List This Holiday Season
This year it has been harder than ever to decide what I want for the holiday season. Because I spend my days browsing the internet for the hottest deals, I'm always finding new things to obsess over. I finally narrowed in on a few items I hope to receive. From a lightweight coat to glitter boots, and even a chic jumpsuit, you might be inspired by some of these picks for your own wish list. Take a look at my favorites right now.
Kassidy Stretch Low Heel Booties
$395
from shopbop.com
Birchwood Pine Scented Candle, 600g - Gold
$64
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Bazar Striped Glossed Textured-leather Wallet - Blue
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
