10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead

As Heidi Klum would say, "One day you're in, and the next day you're out." This could not ring more true for clothes we've worn and trends we've tried in 2016. So what exactly are we saying bye to? At the top of the list are black shoelace-style chokers and Stan Smiths — items every fashion girl, including us, sported in one Instagram snap or another. Our reasons for saying bye to the 10 items ahead are quite simple: we're inspired us to switch things up.

Based on our own tastes and runway trends, we've compiled a list of items to retire. Whether you have been holding on to that jacket for far too many years or are sick of a particular trend, it's time to begin anew with your style. Give those pieces a break, and then check out the updated alternatives to wear instead.

What to Give Up: Peacoats
What to Try: Puffer Jackets
What to Give Up: Bell Sleeves
What to Try: Ruffles
What to Give Up: The Choker
What to Try: Statement Earrings
What to Give Up: Lace-Up Tops
What to Try: High-Neck Tops
What to Give Up: Distressed Holes Tees
What to Try: Vintage or Graphic Band Tees
What to Give Up: Flares
What to Try: Crop Flares
What to Give Up: Off-the-Shoulder Tops
What to Try: The "Cold Shoulder" Trend
What to Give Up: Stan Smiths
What to Try: Cushioned Sneakers
What to Give Up: The Slip Dress
What to Try: Vacation-Print Dresses
