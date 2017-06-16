Outfits to Try When You Have "Nothing to Wear" to a Wedding

Knowing what's appropriate to wear to a wedding is one thing, but actually finding it in your closet or your favorite store is quite another. To be successful, you'll need some inspiration and plenty of outfit ideas that fit the fancy dress code but are understated enough not to take away from the bride on her big day.

Luckily, the 37 ensembles here are a happy medium. They consist of demure hemlines, fresh prints, pretty pastel shades, and, most importantly, loads of style. We promise that in these looks, you'll feel confident enough to be the first guest on the dance floor once the reception starts.