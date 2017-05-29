14 Summer Pieces That Are Totally Office Appropriate

As Summer approaches, you don't have to cover up to keep it office-appropriate, especially when you make smart switches to lightweight fabrics, bright colors, and breezy silhouettes that get the job done without compromising on style or comfort.

Below, we've culled 14 office-style game changers to shake up your 9-to-5 dressing routine in the best way possible. Think cropped pants, a shirtdress, and a cool new bag to take you right into the boardroom in style — because really, you have no business wearing that tweed suit in the 85-degree heat.