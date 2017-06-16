19 Easy Summer Outfits You Already Have in Your Closet

When the sun's out and your friends are waiting, nobody wants to spend time indoors laboring over the perfect outfit. The simple truth is that Summer's best looks are as easy as they are stylish, and while the fashion crowd relies on chic pieces, they don't spend too much time putting things together.

Key pieces like flat sandals, breezy dresses, cutoffs, and culottes on repeat make for outfits that are on trend and not overly complicated. In fact, we're betting you already have lots of these pieces tucked away in your closet — you're probably just looking for some inspired ways to style them. Well, look no further. Ahead you'll find 19 influencers with all the styling know-how you'll need. Read on, pin your favorites, and shop the essentials you might be missing.