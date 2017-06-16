 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
19 Easy Summer Outfits You Already Have in Your Closet

Easy Summer Outfit Ideas

19 Easy Summer Outfits You Already Have in Your Closet

19 Easy Summer Outfits You Already Have in Your Closet

When the sun's out and your friends are waiting, nobody wants to spend time indoors laboring over the perfect outfit. The simple truth is that Summer's best looks are as easy as they are stylish, and while the fashion crowd relies on chic pieces, they don't spend too much time putting things together.

Key pieces like flat sandals, breezy dresses, cutoffs, and culottes on repeat make for outfits that are on trend and not overly complicated. In fact, we're betting you already have lots of these pieces tucked away in your closet — you're probably just looking for some inspired ways to style them. Well, look no further. Ahead you'll find 19 influencers with all the styling know-how you'll need. Read on, pin your favorites, and shop the essentials you might be missing.

Shop Brands
Caroline Constas · Topshop · J.Crew · LOFT · Tibi · MUMU · Rebecca Minkoff · Forever 21 · 3.1 Phillip Lim · Frame · Rag & Bone · MLM Label · Paige · Etoile Isabel Marant · Feel The Piece · Reformation · Asos · Vince · BB Dakota · Line & Dot
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Svilu Top, Levis Jeans, Gucci Sunglasses, Nanushka Budapest Bag, Laurence Dacade Shoes, (model on right) Audra Blouse, La Vie by Rebecca Taylor Jeans, Sensi Studio Bag, Eugenia Kim Hat, Gray Matters Shoes
1 A Laid-Back Button Down and Culottes

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on

2 An LWD and Your Favorite Sneakers

A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on

3 A Slip Dress Layered Over a T-Shirt

A photo posted by Christina Caradona (@troprouge) on

4 Culottes and Flats

A photo posted by Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) on

5 A Robe Coat and Cutoffs

A photo posted by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

6 A Pretty Maxi and Sandals

A photo posted by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on

7 A Strapless Fit-and-Flare and Espadrilles

A photo posted by Frances Aaternir (@frannyneverfran) on

8 A Shirtdress and Sandals

A post shared by Z I N A C H A R K O P L I A (@zinafashionvibe) on

9 A Wrap Dress and Sneakers

A photo posted by Color Me Courtney🎈Fashion Blog (@colormecourtney) on

10 A Silky Button-Down, Cutoffs, and Strappy Sandals

A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on

11 A Striped Top and White Jeans

A post shared by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on

12 A Pencil Skirt and Slides

A photo posted by Pernille Teisbaek (@pernilleteisbaek) on

13 A Summer Blouse and Tailored Shorts

A photo posted by Chriselle Lim 🌟 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on

14 A Printed Day Dress and Flats

A photo posted by 💃🏻Sara (@collagevintage) on

15 A Jumpsuit and Slip-Ons

A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on

16 A Tunic and Shorts

A photo posted by Jacey Duprie (@damselindior) on

17 A Knit Dress and Espadrilles

A photo posted by PAOLA ALBERDI 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@blankitinerary) on

18 A White Top and White Jeans

A photo posted by Natalie Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on

19 A Boho Top and Jean Skirt

A photo posted by Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) on

Caroline Constas
Gabriella Bustier Off Shoulder Top
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Caroline Constas Shortsleeve Tops
Topshop
'Mom Jean' Cutoff Shorts (Mid Stone)
$52
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Shorts
J.Crew
Roadrunner Cotton-chambray Jumpsuit - Blue
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pants
LOFT
Rosa Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress
$79
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Dresses
Tibi
'Carmen' embroidery cotton-silk off-shoulder maxi dress
$950
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
MUMU
Turlington Maxi Dress ~ Stella Stripe Cloud
$154
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Day Dresses
Rebecca Minkoff
Greyson Suede Lace-Up Sandal
$150$75
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Leather Lace-Up Sandals
$24
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
Topshop
'Holly' Lace-Up Sandal
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
3.1 Phillip Lim
Shirred Waistband Culottes
$395
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Pants
Topshop
Pinstripe Frayed Culottes
$70
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Pants
Frame
Le Cutoff denim shorts
$263$157
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Frame Shorts
Rag & Bone
Women's 'The Cutoff' Denim Shorts
$165
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Shorts
Caroline Constas
Lou Off Shoulder Top
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Caroline Constas Longsleeve Tops
MLM Label
Maison Off Shoulder Top
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more MLM Label Tunics
Paige
'Lynnea' Stripe V-Neck Pocket Tee
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Paige Tees
Etoile Isabel Marant
Keiran Slub Linen T-shirt - White
$175
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Tees
Feel The Piece
Nicola Slub Crew Neck Tee
$79
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Feel The Piece Tees
Reformation
Alegre Dress - Silk Slip Dress
$198
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Need Supply Co. Day Dresses
Carmen Slip Dress in Grey
$88
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Day Dresses
Tibi
Amara Print Slip Dress
$450
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
Asos
Lace Up Back Caftan Sleeve Midi Dress
$62
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Cocktail Dresses
Vince
Roll Sleeve Popover Dress
$375
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Day Dresses
BB Dakota
Marine Floral Off Shoulder Dress
$100
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more BB Dakota Day Dresses
Line & Dot
Concorde Ruffle Dress
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Line & Dot Day Dresses
Tibi
Carmen Off-the-shoulder Embroidered Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - White
$950
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
Fashion InstagramsSummer FashionStyle How ToSummerShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Caroline Constas
Gabriella Bustier Off Shoulder Top
from shopbop.com
$395
Topshop
'Mom Jean' Cutoff Shorts (Mid Stone)
from Nordstrom
$52
J.Crew
Roadrunner Cotton-chambray Jumpsuit - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$100
LOFT
Rosa Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress
from LOFT
$79
Tibi
'Carmen' embroidery cotton-silk off-shoulder maxi dress
from Lane Crawford
$950
MUMU
Turlington Maxi Dress ~ Stella Stripe Cloud
from Show Me Your Mumu
$154
Rebecca Minkoff
Greyson Suede Lace-Up Sandal
from Neiman Marcus
$150$75
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Leather Lace-Up Sandals
from Forever 21
$24
Topshop
'Holly' Lace-Up Sandal
from Nordstrom
$35
3.1 Phillip Lim
Shirred Waistband Culottes
from Nordstrom
$395
Topshop
Pinstripe Frayed Culottes
from Nordstrom
$70
Frame
Le Cutoff denim shorts
from mytheresa
$263$157
Rag & Bone
Women's 'The Cutoff' Denim Shorts
from Nordstrom
$165
Caroline Constas
Lou Off Shoulder Top
from shopbop.com
$395
MLM Label
Maison Off Shoulder Top
from shopbop.com
$150
Paige
'Lynnea' Stripe V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$79
Etoile Isabel Marant
Keiran Slub Linen T-shirt - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$175
Feel The Piece
Nicola Slub Crew Neck Tee
from shopbop.com
$79
Reformation
Alegre Dress - Silk Slip Dress
from Reformation
$198
Need Supply Co.
Carmen Slip Dress in Grey
from Need Supply Co.
$88
Tibi
Amara Print Slip Dress
from Tibi
$450
Asos
Lace Up Back Caftan Sleeve Midi Dress
from Asos
$62
Vince
Roll Sleeve Popover Dress
from Nordstrom
$375
BB Dakota
Marine Floral Off Shoulder Dress
from shopbop.com
$100
Line & Dot
Concorde Ruffle Dress
from shopbop.com
$150
Tibi
Carmen Off-the-shoulder Embroidered Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$950
Shop More
BB Dakota Day Dresses SHOP MORE
BB Dakota
Ethel Smocked Waist Dress
from shopbop.com
$100
BB Dakota
Lijah Stripe Knit + Rib Trim Dress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$75
BB Dakota
Women's 'Jazlyn' Crepe Shift Dress
from Nordstrom
$88
BB Dakota
Kash Off The Shoulder Striped Dress
from shopbop.com
$95$76
BB Dakota
Joss Dress in Yellow
from REVOLVE
$105
J.Crew Pants SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Saturday pant
from J.Crew
$62.50
J.Crew
Women's Seersucker Jumpsuit
from Nordstrom
$98
J.Crew
Stretch-leather Leggings - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495$346
J.Crew
Banada Striped Stretch-cotton Wide-leg Pants - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$245$98
J.Crew
Gretch Cropped Wool And Silk-blend Twill Straight-leg Pants - Sky blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$270$135
Paige Tees SHOP MORE
Paige
Bexley Tee
from shopbop.com
$98
Paige
Alessa Cold Shoulder Tee
from shopbop.com
$139
Paige
Nicoletta Tee
from shopbop.com
$78
Sanctuary
Paige Tee in Black
from REVOLVE
$79
Farfetch
Ann Demeulemeester Grise Paige T-shirt
from Farfetch
$295$147.50
BB Dakota Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
looksforlovelies
redwhiteanddenim
alexis.belbel
helloitsloh
J.Crew Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylelikemeghan
stefanasilber
onesmallblonde
imveryjolly
Paige Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
savannahwilliams
wantherstyleblog
stylists.to.a.t
lauraadney
BB Dakota Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Greymeetsgold
thegreyedit
stylistaesq
thecrystalpress
J.Crew Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dreamingloud
mintarrow
alittlebitetc
styledmommy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds