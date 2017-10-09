 Skip Nav
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
This Bride's Dreamy Lace Gown Is Most Impressive When You Look at It From the Back

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe got married in Postiano, Italy, and had the type of wedding you'd expect to find on Pinterest. The three-day celebration kicked off with Whitney in designer dresses and dinner under lemon trees. On her actual wedding day, the bride wore a long-sleeved lace gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress hugged Whitney's silhouette and fanned out at the bottom into a beautiful array of lace. She wore a matching veil with lace embroidery and carried an Edie Parker monogrammed clutch.

But this wasn't the bride's final look. Postceremony, Whitney changed into a fringed Naeem Khan fringe number, which she called her "dancing dress," followed by another change into a silver, metallic gown that also hugged her figure. The bride's wedding wardrobe for the weekend was so spectacular, you'll have a hard time picking out your favorite look. Read on for a glimpse at Whitney's wedding.

