 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Street Style
The Hottest Fashion Week Accessories — Straight From the Street
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Bride Wore So Many Stunning Outfits During Her Italian Wedding, It's Hard to Choose a Favorite

Blogger Annie Lawless had her dream wedding on the Amalfi Coast. The bride wore not one but four custom white ensembles by designer Pnina Tornai. During the Midsummer Night's Dream welcome party, Annie wore a wide-leg jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. Later, she switched into a lace crop top and skirt set for the rehearsal dinner.

Annie walked down the aisle in a stunning strapless dress that featured a sheer keyhole detail and had lace panels running down the sides. As a stark contrast, all of the bridesmaids wore statement-making black gowns. For her last look of the evening, the gorgeous bride switched into another white gown that featured a corset bodice and lace details. Have a look at pictures from the beautiful wedding ahead.

Related
This Bride's Gorgeous, Sheer Wedding Gown Will Give You Major Heart Eyes

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pnina TornaiAnnie LawlessFashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalWedding
Join The Conversation
Fifty Shades of Grey
by Nicole Yi
David Kirsch Workout Tips
Wedding
12 Moves Celebrity Trainer David Kirsch Says Every Woman Should Do
by Lauren Levinson
Engagement Announcement Photo Ideas
Wedding
36 Cute Engagement Announcement Photos From Real Couples
by Tara Block
Wedding Hashtag Ideas
Tech Tips
How to Create a Wedding Hashtag No One Else Will Have
by Lisette Mejia
Bridal Inspiration London Fashion Week Spring 2018
Fashion Week
Calling All Brides-to-Be: London Fashion Week Has All the Inspiration You Need
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds