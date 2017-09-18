This Bride Wore So Many Stunning Outfits During Her Italian Wedding, It's Hard to Choose a Favorite

Blogger Annie Lawless had her dream wedding on the Amalfi Coast. The bride wore not one but four custom white ensembles by designer Pnina Tornai. During the Midsummer Night's Dream welcome party, Annie wore a wide-leg jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. Later, she switched into a lace crop top and skirt set for the rehearsal dinner.

Annie walked down the aisle in a stunning strapless dress that featured a sheer keyhole detail and had lace panels running down the sides. As a stark contrast, all of the bridesmaids wore statement-making black gowns. For her last look of the evening, the gorgeous bride switched into another white gown that featured a corset bodice and lace details. Have a look at pictures from the beautiful wedding ahead.