18 Things to Know About the Next Model to Follow in Cindy Crawford's Footsteps

Even though 20-year-old model Cayley King names Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as a role model in the fashion industry, we bet she's well-versed in Cindy Crawford's career too. Cayley might even have the honor of knowing some of Cindy's biggest style secrets — she's dating her son, Presley, after all.

Cayley's a good friend of the Presley-Gerber family, touring Milan with Kaia and her mom during Fashion Week and walking runways like Dolce & Gabbana and Jeremy Scott in between. It seems as though Cayley, who is signed by IMG Models, has a solid support system in place and a style of her own. She made her official debut on the catwalk for Versace's Spring 2016 show, and she still highlights it as her finest moment. Read on to see why we think there will be plenty more.