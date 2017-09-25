Kaia Gerber's Boots Aren't Just the Most Popular For Fall — They're Also the Most Comfortable

As the supermodels have shown us on their last few outings during Fashion Week, combat boots are easy for getting around. While we'd obviously never rule out sneakers, or the other popular boot silhouettes for Fall, a sturdy, flat platform lends a few inches, adds edge to a feminine look, and helps to achieve maximum comfort when you've got a jam-packed agenda.

Kaia Gerber touched down in Paris for the last leg of her busy month, and she styled her own R13 footwear with a navy jacquard dress and leather jacket. Read on to see a few more examples from Hailey Baldwin and the Hadid sisters worth copying, then shop the boots that will get you started.