 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kaia Gerber's Boots Aren't Just the Most Popular For Fall — They're Also the Most Comfortable

As the supermodels have shown us on their last few outings during Fashion Week, combat boots are easy for getting around. While we'd obviously never rule out sneakers, or the other popular boot silhouettes for Fall, a sturdy, flat platform lends a few inches, adds edge to a feminine look, and helps to achieve maximum comfort when you've got a jam-packed agenda.

Kaia Gerber touched down in Paris for the last leg of her busy month, and she styled her own R13 footwear with a navy jacquard dress and leather jacket. Read on to see a few more examples from Hailey Baldwin and the Hadid sisters worth copying, then shop the boots that will get you started.

Related
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends

Kaia Gerber wore her R13 combat boots with a slinky embroidered dress and leather jacket.
Gigi modeled a pair of Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf boots with light-wash skinny jeans and a leopard jacket from the Tommy x Gigi Fall 2017 collection.
Gigi wore cherry-red Dr Martens boots with a bundle of items from her Fall '17 Tommy x Gigi line.
Bella Hadid wore a pair of sneaker combat boots with striped pants and a newsboy cap.
Hailey Baldwin let a pair of white socks stick out of her own combats, styling the combination with a flannel and denim mixed-material jacket.
R 13 Platform Combat Boots
Dr. Martens Jadon Boots
Dr. Martens 1460 Boots
Dr. Martens Pascal Metallic Boots
Dr. Martens 1460 Boots
Dolce Vita Bardot Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Tarkin Combat Boots
The Row Fara Boots
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleKaia GerberGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleTrendsBootsShoesFall FashionFashion WeekShopping
Shop More
R 13 Boots SHOP MORE
R 13
Velcro Stack Boots
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,125
R 13
Women's Double Stacked Leather Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,195
R 13
Women's Stacked Multi-Strap Leather Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,195
R 13
Women's "Stack" Embroidered Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,695
R 13
Women's Single Stacked Leather Boots
from Barneys New York
$995
The Row Boots SHOP MORE
The Row
Ambra Leather Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,250$625
The Row
Women's Alligator Ambra Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$7,500
The Row
Women's Acrylic-Glass-Heel Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,290
The Row
Ambra Suede Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,250
The Row
Dimitri Lace-up Leather Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,090
Dolce Vita Boots SHOP MORE
Dolce Vita
Women's 'Sparrow' Thigh High Almond Toe Boot
from Nordstrom
$199.95
Dolce Vita
Kenyon Perforated Booties
from shopbop.com
$150$82.50
Dolce Vita
Dee Booties
from shopbop.com
$150
Dolce Vita
Loxen Booties
from shopbop.com
$190
Dolce Vita
Women's 'Sutton' Bootie
from Nordstrom
$139.95$89.90
Dolce Vita Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
reeses_hardwear
myviewinheels
hayes138
bnbstyling
Dr. Martens Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashinny
pinkchampagneproblems
we.the.birds
styleflight
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds