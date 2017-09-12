10 Reasons Kaia Gerber Was Born to Follow in Cindy Crawford's Footsteps

We'd like to think we all "got it from our mamas," but Kaia Gerber truly did: Cindy Crawford's daughter and lookalike signed with IMG Models, following a stunning photo shoot with CR Fashion Book and Vogue Italia, and just walked in her first New York Fashion Week for shows like Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein. Considering she's only 16 years old, we're willing to wager that she's got an impressive career ahead of her — now all we have to do is wait and watch her shine.

As Kaia begins to take her rightful place in the fashion world, we're rounding up 10 facts you need to know about this minimodel. Read on see exactly how she got her start and why we think she's destined for greatness in the years ahead.