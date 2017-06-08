6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Sneakers Wink Shoes 8 Cheeky Shoes That Say It All With a Wink June 8, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's time to step up your Summer shoe game. Believe it or not, all you have to do is look at your face to learn what the biggest trend is for your feet. We're seeing winking eyes all over shoes, and we're loving the fun, sassy look. Check out our favorite pairs and try some out for yourself. Related21 Envy-Inducing Statement Sneakers — All $100 or Less! Shop Brands Betsey Johnson · Chiara Ferragni · Mystique · Soludos · Anya Hindmarch · Lola Cruz Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers These may seem like simple white sneakers ($69), but one look at the back will tell you otherwise. The leather material is easy to clean, so you can keep these kicks white for a long time to come. Look inside to see adorable striped soles. We'll wear these with a floral dress. Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers $69 from Macy's Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sneakers Chiara Ferragni Flirting Wink Espadrilles Chiara Ferragni is known for the flirty winking designs on her shoes. The millenial pink shade of these espadrilles ($361) is ideal for summertime, and it boasts some interesting details. The eyes on the toes have been sewn on with beads. If you look closely, you'll see that the gold ankle buckles have eyes on them, too. Chiara Ferragni Flirting Wink Espadrilles $361 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Flats Mystique Winking Eye Sandals These winking eye sandals ($178) are easy to slide right on. The shoes are embroidered with Czech crystals that sparkle in the light. Throw these on with a comfy pair of jeans to dress your outfit up. We want to get a royal-blue manicure to match. Mystique Winking Eye Sandals $178 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Mystique Sandals Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Leather Platform Espadrilles We're liking the platform on these leather espadrilles ($119). The inside is lined with cotton, so they're very comfortable. If you like gold you're in luck. The eyes are embroidered with gold thread, so you can throw on some jewelry to match. Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Leather Platform Espadrilles $119 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Soludos Platforms Chiara Ferragni Flirting Beaded Slip-On Sneaker The denim look of these slip-on sneakers ($361) makes them easy to match with anything. Plus, denim shoes are huge right now. This design was crafted in Italy and we appreciate all the little details. Check out all the tiny beads that make up the eyes. Anya Hindmarch White Wink Tennis Sneakers Anya Hindmarch believes that fashion should make you smile. We certainly agree, which is why we adore these wink tennis sneakers ($395). The padded tongue makes them feel very cushioned. And you can style these in many ways. Try wearing them with jeans or even a mini skirt. Anya Hindmarch White Wink Tennis Sneakers $395 $304 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Athletic Shoes Chiara Ferragni Flirting Flat These glitter flats ($310) are made for a night out on the town. The powder-blue piping is an unexpected touch. We like to swap out heels for fancy flats when we want to give our feet a break.You can totally wear these with a little black dress. Chiara Ferragni Women's Flirting Flat $310 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Flats Lola Cruz Wink Sneakers There are lots of small details that make these wink sneakers ($220) special. Obviously, we're all about the blue bejeweled back. The perforated hole details are another interesting component. If you're looking for a mood boost, these will automatically make you smile. Lola Cruz Wink Sneakers $220 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Lola Cruz Sneakers Share this post SneakersShoesShopping