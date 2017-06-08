 Skip Nav
8 Cheeky Shoes That Say It All With a Wink

Wink Shoes

8 Cheeky Shoes That Say It All With a Wink

Chiara Ferragni Flirting Beaded Slip-On Sneaker

It's time to step up your Summer shoe game. Believe it or not, all you have to do is look at your face to learn what the biggest trend is for your feet. We're seeing winking eyes all over shoes, and we're loving the fun, sassy look. Check out our favorite pairs and try some out for yourself.

Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers
Betsey Johnson Boom Sneakers

These may seem like simple white sneakers ($69), but one look at the back will tell you otherwise. The leather material is easy to clean, so you can keep these kicks white for a long time to come. Look inside to see adorable striped soles. We'll wear these with a floral dress.

Betsey Johnson
Boom Sneakers
$69
from Macy's
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Wink Espadrilles
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Wink Espadrilles

Chiara Ferragni is known for the flirty winking designs on her shoes. The millenial pink shade of these espadrilles ($361) is ideal for summertime, and it boasts some interesting details. The eyes on the toes have been sewn on with beads. If you look closely, you'll see that the gold ankle buckles have eyes on them, too.

Chiara Ferragni
Flirting Wink Espadrilles
$361
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Mystique Winking Eye Sandals
Mystique Winking Eye Sandals

These winking eye sandals ($178) are easy to slide right on. The shoes are embroidered with Czech crystals that sparkle in the light. Throw these on with a comfy pair of jeans to dress your outfit up. We want to get a royal-blue manicure to match.

Mystique
Winking Eye Sandals
$178
from Anthropologie
Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Leather Platform Espadrilles
Soludos x Jason Polan Wink Leather Platform Espadrilles

We're liking the platform on these leather espadrilles ($119). The inside is lined with cotton, so they're very comfortable. If you like gold you're in luck. The eyes are embroidered with gold thread, so you can throw on some jewelry to match.

Soludos
x Jason Polan Wink Leather Platform Espadrilles
$119
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Beaded Slip-On Sneaker
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Beaded Slip-On Sneaker

The denim look of these slip-on sneakers ($361) makes them easy to match with anything. Plus, denim shoes are huge right now. This design was crafted in Italy and we appreciate all the little details. Check out all the tiny beads that make up the eyes.

Anya Hindmarch White Wink Tennis Sneakers
Anya Hindmarch White Wink Tennis Sneakers

Anya Hindmarch believes that fashion should make you smile. We certainly agree, which is why we adore these wink tennis sneakers ($395). The padded tongue makes them feel very cushioned. And you can style these in many ways. Try wearing them with jeans or even a mini skirt.

Anya Hindmarch
White Wink Tennis Sneakers
$395 $304
from SSENSE
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Flat
Chiara Ferragni Flirting Flat

These glitter flats ($310) are made for a night out on the town. The powder-blue piping is an unexpected touch. We like to swap out heels for fancy flats when we want to give our feet a break.You can totally wear these with a little black dress.

Chiara Ferragni
Women's Flirting Flat
$310
from Nordstrom
Lola Cruz Wink Sneakers
Lola Cruz Wink Sneakers

There are lots of small details that make these wink sneakers ($220) special. Obviously, we're all about the blue bejeweled back. The perforated hole details are another interesting component. If you're looking for a mood boost, these will automatically make you smile.

Lola Cruz
Wink Sneakers
$220
from shoptiques.com
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds