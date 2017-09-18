Yara Shahidi Prada Dress Emmys 2017
Yara Shahidi Transformed Into an Ethereal Goddess Right Before Your Very Eyes
We've had our eyes on Yara Shahidi's style for a while now, and she did not disappoint at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Black-ish star showed up on the red carpet in a custom Prada gown. The beige number was crafted with soft tulle and an embroidered sequin print that resembled vines on a wall. Yara cinched in her waist with a metallic gold belt and accessorized with a simple pair of earrings. Read on to see Yara's transformation into an ethereal red-carpet goddess.
