Yara Shahidi Transformed Into an Ethereal Goddess Right Before Your Very Eyes

We've had our eyes on Yara Shahidi's style for a while now, and she did not disappoint at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Black-ish star showed up on the red carpet in a custom Prada gown. The beige number was crafted with soft tulle and an embroidered sequin print that resembled vines on a wall. Yara cinched in her waist with a metallic gold belt and accessorized with a simple pair of earrings. Read on to see Yara's transformation into an ethereal red-carpet goddess.