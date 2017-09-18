 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet
Award Season
The Stars Saved Their Sexiest Looks For the Emmys Afterparties
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Yara Shahidi Transformed Into an Ethereal Goddess Right Before Your Very Eyes

We've had our eyes on Yara Shahidi's style for a while now, and she did not disappoint at the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Black-ish star showed up on the red carpet in a custom Prada gown. The beige number was crafted with soft tulle and an embroidered sequin print that resembled vines on a wall. Yara cinched in her waist with a metallic gold belt and accessorized with a simple pair of earrings. Read on to see Yara's transformation into an ethereal red-carpet goddess.

