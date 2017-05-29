22 Juicy Facts About Zara, Straight From an Insider Employee

We all want the insider scoop on our favorite places. For us, that's not an eatery or Disneyland — it's Zara. Fashion girls know this is the hot spot for trendy, affordable pieces, but beyond that, everything else is pretty much a mystery. We have questions like "When are the sales?" and "What are the most popular items?" For this insider information, I decided tap my friend (who wished to remain anonymous) who is a sales associate at Zara in NYC. She's been working at the store for four years, so you can bet she has a lot of shopping secrets to share. Read on for all the juicy details.