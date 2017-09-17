See a 360-Degree View of Zoë Kravitz's Dress — That's the Only Way You'll See All the Colors

Zoë Kravitz didn't have to worry about choosing just one color for her Emmys dress — she wore them all. The Big Little Lies star walked the red carpet in a colorful Dior ensemble and Tiffany jewelry. From the front, the gown's feathers were fiery hues of orange, red, and yellow while the back was a mix of black, blue, gray, and even green (!). No matter which angle you see Zoë's dress from, it's still a magical treat for the eyes.