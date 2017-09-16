No-Bake Brownies
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
Craving a chewy, chocolaty brownie, are you? These no-bake treats not only spare you having to turn on the oven during a hot and humid day, but this sugar-, gluten-, and dairy-free recipe is just 59 calories per fudgy bite. As a bonus, each bite offers almost two grams of protein and fiber.
Just throw everything into your food processor, press into a pan, pop in the fridge to firm, and within an hour you'll be biting into these decadent, delicious brownies. And yes, they do taste divine with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
No-Bake Vegan Brownies
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 8 dates, pitted
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 ripe banana
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions
- Place the oats, cashews, dates, cocoa powder, and salt in a food processor and blend until everything is a smooth, floury consistency.
- Add the banana and applesauce and blend until a thick, slightly sticky dough forms.
- Spray a 7x11 pan lightly with cooking spray.
- Push the mixture into the pan firmly using the back of a spatula. Top with chopped walnuts, pushing them into the dough.
- Place pan in the fridge for at least an hour to firm up. Cut into 32 squares, and store uneaten brownies in the fridge.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Snacks
- Yield
- 32 bites
- Cook Time
- 1 hour 15 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 59
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar