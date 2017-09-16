 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons
Women's Health
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer
Healthy Eating Tips
Become a Healthy Baker With These Surprising Butter Substitutes

No-Bake Brownies

Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!

Craving a chewy, chocolaty brownie, are you? These no-bake treats not only spare you having to turn on the oven during a hot and humid day, but this sugar-, gluten-, and dairy-free recipe is just 59 calories per fudgy bite. As a bonus, each bite offers almost two grams of protein and fiber.

Just throw everything into your food processor, press into a pan, pop in the fridge to firm, and within an hour you'll be biting into these decadent, delicious brownies. And yes, they do taste divine with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Related
These Brownies Are Almost Healthy Enough to Get You a Hall Pass on the Whole30
No-Bake Vegan Brownies

No-Bake Vegan Brownies

No-Bake Brownies

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups rolled oats
  2. 1 cup raw cashews
  3. 8 dates, pitted
  4. 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  5. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  6. 1 ripe banana
  7. 1/4 cup applesauce
  8. 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

  1. Place the oats, cashews, dates, cocoa powder, and salt in a food processor and blend until everything is a smooth, floury consistency.
  2. Add the banana and applesauce and blend until a thick, slightly sticky dough forms.
  3. Spray a 7x11 pan lightly with cooking spray.
  4. Push the mixture into the pan firmly using the back of a spatula. Top with chopped walnuts, pushing them into the dough.
  5. Place pan in the fridge for at least an hour to firm up. Cut into 32 squares, and store uneaten brownies in the fridge.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
32 bites
Cook Time
1 hour 15 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
59
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy DessertsDairy-FreeVeganGluten-FreeDessertChocolate
Join The Conversation
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
by Jenny Sugar
Chia Pudding For Weight Loss
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Salted Caramel-Stuffed Chocolate Cookies
Recipes
Bye, Chocolate Chip: All Eyes Are on These Caramel-Stuffed Cookies
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pumpkin Cookie Recipes
Baking
20 Pumpkin Cookie Recipes That Will Make Your Place Smell Like Heaven
by Erin Cullum
What to Do With Pumpkin Puree
Holiday Food
Beyond Pumpkin Pie: 10 Ways to Make Use of Puréed Pumpkin
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds