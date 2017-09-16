Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!

Craving a chewy, chocolaty brownie, are you? These no-bake treats not only spare you having to turn on the oven during a hot and humid day, but this sugar-, gluten-, and dairy-free recipe is just 59 calories per fudgy bite. As a bonus, each bite offers almost two grams of protein and fiber.

Just throw everything into your food processor, press into a pan, pop in the fridge to firm, and within an hour you'll be biting into these decadent, delicious brownies. And yes, they do taste divine with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.



