Get Stronger Every Day With This 100-Burpee Challenge

I was shocked when I walked into CrossFit and the WOD (workout of the day) said "100 Burpees." I had never done that many in my life at one time, and it did not sound fun. I wasn't even sure I'd be able to do it.

But after having gone to CrossFit five times a week for three months, I was in pretty good shape. And guess what? It didn't suck as much as I thought, and it only took me about 10 minutes. The coach said this is a great workout to do in your hotel room while traveling or if you're short on time. My heart was pumping, I was dripping sweat, and my muscles felt worked! Now I'm kind of loving the 100-burpee workout!

I realize this isn't something anyone would want to just jump right into, so here is a four-week plan to get you up to the full 100. Aim to do 25 by the end of the first week, 50 by the second week, and so on until you make it all the way to 100. Follow the plan below. Not ready to commit to a month? We have a two-week burpee challenge for you to try.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Do a Basic Burpee

Begin standing with the feet hip-distance apart.

Lower into a crouching squat with your hands on the floor.

Do a squat thrust by jumping your feet back into a plank position.

Do one basic push-up, bending the elbows, touching the chest to the floor, and then straightening back to plank.

Step or jump the feet forward to the hands and come into a squat.

Do an explosive jump straight up, getting as much height as you can.



4 Steps to Help You Master Burpees Related

The Plan

Day of Month Number of Reps Day 1 8 Day 2 11 Day 3 14 Day 4 Rest Day 5 17 Day 6 21 Day 7 25 Day 8 Rest Day 9 30 Day 10 35 Day 11 40 Day 12 Rest Day 13 45 Day 14 50 Day 15 55 Day 16 Rest Day 17 60 Day 18 65 Day 19 70 Day 20 Rest Day 21 75 Day 22 80 Day 23 85 Day 24 Rest Day 25 90 Day 26 95 Day 27 100 (you made it!) Day 28 Rest (you deserve it!)