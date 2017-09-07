HIIT Workout For Weight Loss
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
If you're looking to burn calories, lose body fat, and gain muscle, this 45-minute workout designed by fitness instructor John Kersbergen is all you need to maximize your gym time and effectively lose weight in the shortest amount of time. It combines cardio with strength-training moves, so aside from decreasing body fat, it also tones and defines your muscles. Warning: this workout is fast-paced and will leave you dripping with sweat!
This is a Tabata workout, which is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which is proven to help diminish belly fat better than steady-state cardio. Each four-minute section of this workout involves eight rounds of 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off. What makes this workout so intense is that it's long: 45 minutes total! You get a one-minute rest every 12 minutes, so soak it up! Drink some water, catch your breath, walk around a little, and then get ready to rev up the intensity once again.
Equipment needed: jump rope (if you don't have one, just pretend!), medium- to heavy-weight dumbbells (five to 20), and a clock or Tabata app to help keep track of time
The Workout
|0:00-5:00 Warmup
|Repeat as many times in 5 minutes
|10 jumping jacks
|10 forward backward lunges (5 per side)
|10 plank jacks
|5:01-6:00
|Rest
|6:01-10:00 Cardio
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
|10:01-14:00 Legs
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds air squats, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds goblet squats, 10 seconds rest
|14:01-18:00 Arms
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds triceps push-ups, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds dumbbell thrusters, 10 seconds rest
|18:01-19:00
|Rest
|19:01-23:00 Core
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds plank with bunny hops, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds v-sits, 10 seconds rest
|23:01-27:00 Cardio
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
|27:01-31:00 Plyo
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds burpees, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds split lunge jumps, 10 seconds rest
|31:01-32:00
|Rest
|32:01-36:00 Back
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds superman lifts, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds plank with row, 10 seconds rest
|36:01-40:00 Butt
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds jump squats, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds deadlifts, 10 seconds rest
|40:01-44:00 Cardio
|Repeat 4x
|20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
|20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
|44:01-45:00
|Rest
If you need a refresher, ahead is a description of each of the above moves.
After you complete this grueling workout and have peeled yourself off the floor, mobilize your muscles by doing this stretching sequence and get out the foam roller and do these moves.