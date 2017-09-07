This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly

If you're looking to burn calories, lose body fat, and gain muscle, this 45-minute workout designed by fitness instructor John Kersbergen is all you need to maximize your gym time and effectively lose weight in the shortest amount of time. It combines cardio with strength-training moves, so aside from decreasing body fat, it also tones and defines your muscles. Warning: this workout is fast-paced and will leave you dripping with sweat!

This is a Tabata workout, which is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which is proven to help diminish belly fat better than steady-state cardio. Each four-minute section of this workout involves eight rounds of 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off. What makes this workout so intense is that it's long: 45 minutes total! You get a one-minute rest every 12 minutes, so soak it up! Drink some water, catch your breath, walk around a little, and then get ready to rev up the intensity once again.



This Is the Best Workout For Losing Weight Related

Equipment needed: jump rope (if you don't have one, just pretend!), medium- to heavy-weight dumbbells (five to 20), and a clock or Tabata app to help keep track of time

The Workout

If you need a refresher, ahead is a description of each of the above moves.

After you complete this grueling workout and have peeled yourself off the floor, mobilize your muscles by doing this stretching sequence and get out the foam roller and do these moves.