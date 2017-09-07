 Skip Nav
Weight Loss
The 45-Minute Running Workout You Need to Finally Ditch Your Belly Fat
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Healthy Recipes
High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly

If you're looking to burn calories, lose body fat, and gain muscle, this 45-minute workout designed by fitness instructor John Kersbergen is all you need to maximize your gym time and effectively lose weight in the shortest amount of time. It combines cardio with strength-training moves, so aside from decreasing body fat, it also tones and defines your muscles. Warning: this workout is fast-paced and will leave you dripping with sweat!

This is a Tabata workout, which is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which is proven to help diminish belly fat better than steady-state cardio. Each four-minute section of this workout involves eight rounds of 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off. What makes this workout so intense is that it's long: 45 minutes total! You get a one-minute rest every 12 minutes, so soak it up! Drink some water, catch your breath, walk around a little, and then get ready to rev up the intensity once again.

Equipment needed: jump rope (if you don't have one, just pretend!), medium- to heavy-weight dumbbells (five to 20), and a clock or Tabata app to help keep track of time

The Workout

0:00-5:00 Warmup Repeat as many times in 5 minutes
10 jumping jacks
10 forward backward lunges (5 per side)
10 plank jacks
5:01-6:00 Rest
6:01-10:00 Cardio Repeat 4x
20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
10:01-14:00 Legs Repeat 4x
20 seconds air squats, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds goblet squats, 10 seconds rest
14:01-18:00 Arms Repeat 4x
20 seconds triceps push-ups, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds dumbbell thrusters, 10 seconds rest
18:01-19:00 Rest
19:01-23:00 Core Repeat 4x
20 seconds plank with bunny hops, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds v-sits, 10 seconds rest
23:01-27:00 Cardio Repeat 4x
20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
27:01-31:00 Plyo Repeat 4x
20 seconds burpees, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds split lunge jumps, 10 seconds rest
31:01-32:00 Rest
32:01-36:00 Back Repeat 4x
20 seconds superman lifts, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds plank with row, 10 seconds rest
36:01-40:00 Butt Repeat 4x
20 seconds jump squats, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds deadlifts, 10 seconds rest
40:01-44:00 Cardio Repeat 4x
20 seconds jump rope, 10 seconds rest
20 seconds mountain climbers, 10 seconds rest
44:01-45:00 Rest

If you need a refresher, ahead is a description of each of the above moves.

After you complete this grueling workout and have peeled yourself off the floor, mobilize your muscles by doing this stretching sequence and get out the foam roller and do these moves.

Jumping Jacks
Forward Backward Lunge
Plank Jacks
Mountain Climbers
Air Squats
Goblet Squats
Triceps Push-Ups
Dumbbell Thrusters
Plank With Bunny Hop
V-Sits
Burpees
Split Lunge Jumps
Superman Lift
Plank Row
Jump Squats
Deadlift
