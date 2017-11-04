 Skip Nav
A Strengthening and Heart-Pumping Workout That Will Only Take You 15 Minutes

Don't waste your time on a long, boring, mundane workout. Here's an eight-move bodyweight workout that moves fast and targets all the major muscle groups you care about: arms, abs, and butt. It will also get your heart rate up, up, up.

Directions: Complete 15 reps for each of the eight moves. Repeat the cycle again decreasing down to 10 reps per move, then a last cycle for five reps. Not enough of a workout for you? Repeat this 15-10-5 workout one or two more times.

The Moves

  1. Push-Ups
  2. Squats With Overhead Reach
  3. Alternating Forward Lunges
  4. Burpees
  5. V-Crunch
  6. Single-Leg Bridge
  7. Side Planks Dips
  8. Superman Lift
    Basic Push-Up
    Squat With Overhead Reach
    Forward Lunge
    Classic Burpee
    V Crunch
    Single-Leg Bridge
    Side Plank Dips
    Superman Lifts
