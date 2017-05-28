 Skip Nav
45-Minute Workout With Weights

A Total-Body Workout to Build Metabolism-Boosting Muscle

You need to build some muscle to boost your metabolism, and this total-body workout will do just that. We start with a solid warmup, so you're ready to push your body to maximize your gains. The workout uses light free weights; we suggest five-pound dumbbells, but this workout is still effective if you go with lighter weights or no weights at all. Plus, if you're new to working out, we offer modifications for all the moves. So grab your weights, a little water, and press play when you're ready to work!
