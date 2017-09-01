 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
The Ultimate Quick Booty Lift and Tone Workout
Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need
Low Weights, High Reps: Feel the Burn With These Arm Exercises

We all want those arms that don't flap in the wind when we're waving hello, right? These five exercises with light weights make it look easy, but the small isometric moves ensure you feel the burn. Grab your two- or three-pound dumbbells and get going, but don't worry if you don't have weights — you can even do them without for some excellent toning.

The Triceps Push
The Bicep and Deltoid Squeeze
The Deltoid Back Squeeze
Right-Angle Bicep Curl
Squaring It Off
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 4 years
These are great moves. What is the benefit of the right angle vs. full bicep curl?
Desiree-Heroux Desiree-Heroux 4 years
Feel the burn :)
Angelica Angelica 6 years
I'm a big fan of light weights and isometric moves. This guide is my new jam. Thanks!
