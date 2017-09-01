5 Low-Weight Exercises to Tone the Arms
Low Weights, High Reps: Feel the Burn With These Arm Exercises
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Low Weights, High Reps: Feel the Burn With These Arm Exercises
We all want those arms that don't flap in the wind when we're waving hello, right? These five exercises with light weights make it look easy, but the small isometric moves ensure you feel the burn. Grab your two- or three-pound dumbbells and get going, but don't worry if you don't have weights — you can even do them without for some excellent toning.
0previous images
-26more images