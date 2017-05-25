 Skip Nav
Rock Your Abs: 5-Minute Workout
Photo 1 of 6  
Rock Your Abs: 5-Minute Workout

Work your abs while standing for a functional workout that actually strengthens your core for activities in your life. Plus, you'll create a sleek midsection with these moves that also work your entire body. We've added some weight to this workout, too, to make it even more effective. We suggest a dumbbell between three and eight pounds — yep, you only need one!

Directions: Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, then repeat for a second round.

Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell Workouts5-minute WorkoutsAb WorkoutsSummerWorkoutsStrength Training
