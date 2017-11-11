These 5 Simple Moves Combine Cardio, Core, and Booty Work

There are butt exercises, and then there are ab exercises, and then there are the exercises that waste no time and cut to the chase — they work the abs and butt all at once. Pressed for time and looking to shape up your rear and lean your core? Look no further.

This simple, fast, five-move circuit has helpful GIFs to show you how each move works. Add this into your routine anywhere, anytime, equipment-free to get your heart rate up and your body toned.