Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bake
This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is Guaranteed to Keep You Full Until Lunch
A boring, cold bowl of cereal just won't do for your breakfast. You deserve something warm, wholesome, and satisfying.
Whip up a batch of this gluten-free quinoa bake featuring soft, cinnamon-spiced apples; plump raisins; and crunchy almonds. Enjoy yours plain or with a few spoonfuls of creamy Greek yogurt (three ounces adds about 70 calories).
Protein- and fiber-packed quinoa is just the thing to fill you up, kick-start your metabolism, and keep hunger at bay for hours. And the best part is that you can make this hearty breakfast bake ahead, so you'll have breakfast made for the next six mornings.
This recipe couldn't be easier to make — you don't even have to precook the quinoa. Just pour all the ingredients (that you probably already have in your kitchen) in the baking dish, and cook for an hour. Your house will smell like an apple pie factory! Store leftovers in the fridge, microwave a piece in the morning, and breakfast is served! Keep reading to see this 269-calorie quinoa bake recipe.
Adapted from Katie at the Kitchen Door
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 apples, peeled, diced
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups vanilla soy milk
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/3 cup almonds, chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 7-by-11-inch baking dish (an 8-by-8 works too).
- In a small bowl, mix the uncooked quinoa with the spices. Pour into greased dish.
- Sprinkle the apple and raisins on top of the quinoa.
- In that same small bowl, beat the eggs. Whisk in the soy milk and maple syrup.
- Pour the egg-and-milk mixture over the top of the fruit and quinoa. Lightly stir to partially submerge the fruit. Sprinkle the chopped almonds on top.
- Bake for 1 hour or until the casserole is mostly set with only a small amount of liquid left.
- Allow to cool, and then cover and refrigerate. In the morning, cut a square, microwave it on a plate, and enjoy alone or with a few dollops of Greek yogurt.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch, Casseroles
- Yield
- 6 servings
- Cook Time
- 1 hour, 20 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 269