Avocado Hummus

Can't Decide Between Hummus or Guacamole? Make Avocado Hummus

You've wanted to try making avocado hummus for a while now, but most recipes call for finding tahini at the store, draining and rinsing chickpeas, and peeling fresh garlic — a bit time-consuming. While those fresh recipes do taste delicious, this four-ingredient recipe is way easier, quicker, and just as amazing.

All you need is one ripe avocado, hummus, a lime, some sea salt, and a little fresh cilantro. That's it. And you can even serve it in the avocado shell!

Blend until irresistibly creamy, serve with chips and veggies, and this recipe makes a perfect filling snack or appetizer because of all the fiber, or use this spread in a veggie sandwich. After trying it, you'll never want to eat regular old boring hummus again.

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

Notes

Double or triple this recipe when making this dip for a party.

Avocado Hummus

Ingredients

  1. 1 ripe avocado
  2. 3 tablespoons hummus
  3. 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice (about half a lime)
  4. 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  5. Cilantro for garnish

Directions

  1. Place the avocado, hummus, lime juice, and salt in a mini food processor.
  2. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute.
  3. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with tortilla or pita chips and sliced veggies.
Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Side Dishes
Yield
3 to 4 servings
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
98
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Dairy-FreeAvocadosHealthy LivingSuper Bowl SnacksVeganGluten-FreeVegetarianHealthy SnacksHummus
