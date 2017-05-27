Avocado Hummus
Can't Decide Between Hummus or Guacamole? Make Avocado Hummus
You've wanted to try making avocado hummus for a while now, but most recipes call for finding tahini at the store, draining and rinsing chickpeas, and peeling fresh garlic — a bit time-consuming. While those fresh recipes do taste delicious, this four-ingredient recipe is way easier, quicker, and just as amazing.
All you need is one ripe avocado, hummus, a lime, some sea salt, and a little fresh cilantro. That's it. And you can even serve it in the avocado shell!
Blend until irresistibly creamy, serve with chips and veggies, and this recipe makes a perfect filling snack or appetizer because of all the fiber, or use this spread in a veggie sandwich. After trying it, you'll never want to eat regular old boring hummus again.
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Notes
Double or triple this recipe when making this dip for a party.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe avocado
- 3 tablespoons hummus
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice (about half a lime)
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
- Place the avocado, hummus, lime juice, and salt in a mini food processor.
- Puree until smooth, about 1 minute.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with tortilla or pita chips and sliced veggies.
Information
- Category
- Side Dishes
- Yield
- 3 to 4 servings
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 98