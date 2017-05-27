Can't Decide Between Hummus or Guacamole? Make Avocado Hummus

You've wanted to try making avocado hummus for a while now, but most recipes call for finding tahini at the store, draining and rinsing chickpeas, and peeling fresh garlic — a bit time-consuming. While those fresh recipes do taste delicious, this four-ingredient recipe is way easier, quicker, and just as amazing.

All you need is one ripe avocado, hummus, a lime, some sea salt, and a little fresh cilantro. That's it. And you can even serve it in the avocado shell!

Blend until irresistibly creamy, serve with chips and veggies, and this recipe makes a perfect filling snack or appetizer because of all the fiber, or use this spread in a veggie sandwich. After trying it, you'll never want to eat regular old boring hummus again.