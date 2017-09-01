 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
This Kettlebell Workout Will Burn a Ridiculous Amount of Calories

Get ready, because this five-move kettlebell workout will torch tons of calories. The workout, created by KettleWorx director of programming Laura Wilson, features basic kettlebell moves that should be in anyone's strength-training repertoire.

When learning these exercises, it's important to start with a light weight first — Laura recommends a five- or 10-pound kettlebell. You can increase the amount of repetitions as you become stronger, but first focus on your form and only increase the weight after you can do 20 reps of these moves correctly with a lighter weight. Once you've hit 20 reps, increase the weight but bring your repetitions back down to 10 until you've acclimated to the heavier weight. "It's about pacing yourself and listening to your body; it will tell you what's right," Laura says.

Repeat the following five-move circuit three times in order to work your entire body and keep your heart rate up. Click through to see Laura in action and learn how to do the workout!

Swing
Figure 8
Windmill
Halo
Orbit
