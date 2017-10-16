 Skip Nav
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
If You've Always Wanted to Try Running, Read This
3 Booty Moves You Need to Do Right Now For a Strong, Bodacious Backside

Sculpt that backside! No equipment, no squats — just these three beginner moves that'll strengthen and tone your glutes and hammies, creating a powerful rear. Do each of these moves for one minute and you have a nice three-minute do-anywhere butt workout you can try any time. PSA: we just did this and our butts are on fire.

Good Morning
Fire Hydrant
Single-Leg Bridges
