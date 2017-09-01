 Skip Nav
5 Ways to Stretch Your Calves (a Must For Runners and Heel-Wearers!)

The calves are one of the most overused and overlooked muscles in the body, and if you wear heels, run regularly, or both, stretching your calves is a must, since tight, shortened calves can lead to injury. These five calf stretches can be done almost anywhere, so click through to learn how to do them and then add these stretches to your daily routine!

Wall Calf Stretch
Wall or Curb Stretch
Seated Calf Stretch
Downward Facing Dog
Calf and Shoulder Stretch at the Wall
ella1978 ella1978 8 years
On the same note, Fit. I have started running, and I'm a great stretcher, I know just about every stretch for every muscle out there, but I do NOT have good stretches for my shins, which get a workout while running. Any good ideas for that?
total total 8 years
These are great. Thanks!
syako syako 8 years
Thanks for these. I actually had a really tight calf the other day and didn't know any good stretches except for number two. :)
