The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room

Exercising hard enough to raise your heartbeat will burn major calories, but not everyone loves to run. Luckily, there are many ways to hit your cardio goals that don't involve miles. These 43 cardio moves will help burn fat and build muscle, no running required. Find your new favorite ways to cardio here.

Jumping Jacks
Cross Jacks
Ali Shuffle
High Knees
Hopscotch
High-Knee Skips
Knees and Toes
Box Toe Touches
Lateral Bunny Hop
Side Shuffle With High-Knee Hold
Lateral Bounding
Side Skater
Alternating Lateral Lunge
Reverse Lunge and Kick
Reverse Lunge and Hop
Split Lunge Jumps
Squat and Reach
Squat Jump
Jump Squat With Heel Click
180 Jump Squat
Burpees
Sumo Squat and Punch
Sumo Squat and Side Crunch
Gate Swings
Single-Leg Touch and Hop
Leg Balance Warrior 3
Woodchop
Frogger
Plank Jacks
Mountain Climbers
Up-Down Plank
Bodyweight ExercisesButt ExercisesAb ExercisesLeg ExercisesWorkoutsStrength TrainingCardio
