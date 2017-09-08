Best Dumbbell Arm Exercises
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
When you want to isolate specific muscle groups in the arms, using dumbbells is truly effective — get ready to feel the burn! Depending on your strength, grab at least two size weights ranging from five to 15 pounds so you can switch up the appropriate size dumbbells for each move.
This is a great guide. Would be even better if you provided a print-friendly version!