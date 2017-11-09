 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
90 Healthy Gifts For Anyone on Your List

Can't seem to find the healthy gift of your fit friend's dreams? We've got you covered — check out 90 of our favorite healthy products here.

Related
The Best Snacks to Fuel Your Workout
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 32 Flash
$125
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
kettlebell charm and chain
$23
from fashletics.com
Buy Now
Clean Slate: Cookbook and Guide
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
S'well Sparkling Champagne water bottle
$45
from swellbottle.com
Buy Now
Pressed Juicery subscription
$160
from pressedjuicery.com
Buy Now
art deco silk eye pillows
$20
from shop.janeincproducts.com
Buy Now
Lucy
Perfect Core Legging
$108
from Lucy
Buy Now See more Lucy Activewear
Mountain Hardwear Micro Thermostatic Jacket
$175
from mountainhardwear.com
Buy Now
mug from Etsy
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DIY Almond Milk Kit
$30
from cancancleanse.com
Buy Now
Tom Tom Spark
$250
from bestbuy.com
Buy Now
eQua Hand Towel
$16
from manduka.com
Buy Now
Dogeared makeup bag
$24
from zappos.com
Buy Now
21 Drops Daily Dose
$25
from 21drops.com
Buy Now
Neo by LED Lenser
$25
from ledlenserusa.com
Buy Now
Gluten-Free Girl: American Classics Reinvented
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nike
6-pk. Printed Headbands
$10 $7.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Nike Hair Accessories
Creative Co-Op's 6-Piece Stoneware Casserole Set
$54
from ironaccents.com
Buy Now
Jawbone Up Move
$50
from jawbone.com
Buy Now
Whole 30 Guide
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nike Lunarglides
$150
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
Otterbox Resurgence Power Case
$100
from otterbox.com
Buy Now
Free People Intimates
Cabin Tweed Legwarmer by Lemons at Free People
$32
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Intimates
Jabra Sport Pulse headphones
$200
from jabra.com
Buy Now
Lululemon Run All Day backpack
$118
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Verdant Kitchen's Ginger Syrup and Ginger-Infused Honey
$38
from verdantkitchen.com
Buy Now
The Performance Paleo Cookbook
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
combination lock
$7
from masterlock.com
Buy Now
Bentology Bento Jars
11
from bentology.net
Buy Now
Corkcicle Canteen
$20
from corkcicle.com
Buy Now
Forever 21 Going to My Happy Place Yoga Mat
$10
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Beats Powerup 2 Wireless headphones
$200
from apple.com
Buy Now
Bike Pint Glass
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Indoor Electric Grill from T-fal
$180
from www1.macys.com
Buy Now
Clean Green Eats
$28
from harpercollins.com
Buy Now
The Color Run
$35
from thecolorrun.com
Buy Now
race charm from Etsy
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Laundress
Sport Spray
$10
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more The Laundress Home & Living
Lululemon Wunder Under Pant
$92
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Polar Sport Bottle
$12
from athleta.gap.com
Buy Now
Target Bags & Cases
Allegro Contents Tulip Tastic Round Top
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bags & Cases
Pure Barre studio series package
$60
from purebarre.com
Buy Now
Tory Burch Ella nylon tote
$195
from toryburch.com
Buy Now
Garden Jar 3-pack
$54
from modsprout.com
Buy Now
Modern Heritage
Women's Active No Show Sock 3-Pack- Bright Pink 9-11
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Modern Heritage Socks
Jawbone UP3
$180
from jawbone.com
Buy Now
Green and White Tea Chest
$25
from mightyleaf.com
Buy Now
Liquido's Miami Dusk leggings
$83
from liquidoactive.com
Buy Now
Paleo Takes 5 or Fewer: Healthy Eating Was Never Easier With These Delicious 3,
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nova Circuit Performance Capris
$108
from splits59.com
Buy Now
Believe Journal
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tech Twist V-neck
$25
from underarmour.com
Buy Now
Procizion Vegetable Spiral Slicer
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Path Racerback
$25
from usa.coryvines.com
Buy Now
Six-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set from 360 Cookware
$449
from madeclose.com
Buy Now
Melrose helmet
$90
from bernunlimited.com
Buy Now
New Balance Seamless Long Sleeve
$75
from newbalance.com
Buy Now
Printed Cardio Capris
$25
from target.com
Buy Now
Nathan Strobe Light
$10
from rei.com
Buy Now
GapFit Motion hoodie
$65
from gap.com
Buy Now
matching leggings
$70
from gap.com
Buy Now
Peony Mat
$19
from rei.com
Buy Now
NANOspikes
$50
from kahtoola.com
Buy Now
The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook
$30
from completevegetarianbook.com
Buy Now
Lodge
Cast-Iron Round Griddle
$25.95 $20.76
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Lodge Griddles & Grill Pans
Under Armour beanie
$25
from underarmour.com
Buy Now
Farm Market For Life tote
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Meow running pack
$29
from ultimatedirection.com
Buy Now
Grid Mini Foam Roller
$25
from tptherapy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen Storage
Moso 50-Gram Natural Air Purifying Bag (Set of 2)
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen Storage
Nike
6-pk. Rainbow Headband Set
$10
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Hair Accessories
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 32 Flash
Kettebell Charm and Chain
Clean Slate Cookbook and Guide
S'well Water Bottle
A Juice Subscription
Soothing Eye Pillows
Lucy Perfect Core
Mountain Hardwear Micro Thermostatic Jacket
A Cup of Motivation
Lorna Jane Gym Towel
DIY Almond Milk Kit
Tom Tom Spark
eQua Hand Towel
Motivational Makeup Bag
Vegan Cuts
21 Drops Daily Dose
Neo Headlamp
Gluten-Free Girl American Classics Reinvented
Zella Headbands
Creative Co-Op 6-Piece Stoneware Casserole Set
Jawbone Up Move
Fabletics
Whole 30 Guide
Watanut
Nike Lunarglides
Otterbox Resurgence Power Case
Leg Warmer Socks
Jabra Sport Wireless Headphones
Bulu Box
Lululemon Backpack
Verdant Kitchen Ginger Syrup and Ginger-Infused Honey
59
more images
Start Slideshow
Holiday FitnessFitness GiftsFitness GearWorkoutsGift GuideHoliday