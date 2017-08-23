 Skip Nav
Eat More of These 25 Foods and Lose Weight

Regular exercise is great for building muscle and losing fat, but if you want to see real weight-loss results, what you eat matters. But dropping pounds isn't about depriving yourself — it's about choosing the right foods that satisfy without the calories. Revamping your diet is an important place to begin if you want to lose weight. For a clean start, add these 25 foods to your rotation.

Avocados
Hummus
Salsa
Potatoes
Lean Meats
Nuts
Greek Yogurt
Soup
Chia Seeds
Salmon
Beans
Oatmeal
Berries
Popcorn
Apples
Sweet Potatoes
Pears
Peppers
Dark Chocolate
Green Tea
Quinoa
Eggs
Spaghetti Squash
Lentils
Cinnamon
