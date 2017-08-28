I Tried All 32 Flavors of GT's Kombucha, and These Are the Absolute Best

While there are many excellent kombucha brands on the market, GT's Kombucha is what you'll most often find in my fridge. In part because it is widely available — I can even pick up a bottle at Duane Reade — but also because the brand offers up a diverse roster of exciting, bold flavors I love. As both a curious customer and a food writer, I recently made it my mission to try the entire GT's roster: a whopping 32 varieties (excluding the chia drinks and kefir).

A quick note on GT's different lines of kombucha before we begin: Classic Kombucha and Classic Synergy contain between .25 and one percent alcohol, and they are only available to customers 21 and over, while Enlightened Kombucha and Enlightened Synergy are considered alcohol-free with less than .5 percent alcohol. Synergy is the brand's designation for flavors with a larger percentage of fruit juice, and thus a sweeter, smoother finish. Synergy is a great place to start if you're new to the fizzy, probiotic-rich functional beverage. These nine are my absolute favorites.